'Lyle Foster showed us middle finger, now Burnley is relegated & he wants to play for Bafana! Why is deadly Mabasa out? Question Broos' - Fans

South Africans question the return of the Clarets striker who controversially missed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named his provisional squad for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Nigeria scheduled for June 7.

Among the surprise inclusions were Burnley striker Lyle Foster who controversially missed the 2023 Afcon and Orlando Pirates attacker Evidence Makgopa who has been out injured.

Tshegofatso Mabasa, who is leading the race for the Premier Soccer Leagues' Golden Boot and has scored 12 goals in his last 15 goals, was overlooked.

GOAL readers are questioning the criteria used to select the provisional squad for the Super Eagles assignment.

