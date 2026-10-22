Where does Luis Suarez rank against Harry Kane, Sergio Aguero, Robert Lewandowski & Karim Benzema in golden generation of strikers? Gus Poyet offers his opinion

Suarez left his homeland, having made the breakthrough at Nacional, in 2006 and packed bags for the Netherlands. His reputation was enhanced there at Groningen, with one 15-goal season enough to see Ajax come calling.

Three-and-a-half years were spent in Amsterdam, with his output increasing on an annual basis. He plundered 49 goals in 2009-10, leading to Liverpool parting with a £23 million ($31m) fee during the January transfer window of 2011.

Legendary status was earned at Anfield, with the target being found on 82 occasions for the Reds through 133 appearances. He was named FWA and PFA Player of the Year in 2013-14. An eventful spell on Merseyside was brought to a close when linking up with Lionel Messi and Co at Barcelona.