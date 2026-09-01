Retirement looming? Karim Benzema leaves Al Hilal after contract termination with the Saudi Pro League club

Following the official announcement, the Frenchman took to social media to address his departure and thank the supporters who followed him during his time in Saudi Arabia. "A chapter of my career reaches its end. I am grateful to Al-Hilal, to my teammates, the technical staff, the fans, and everyone at the club for the time we spent together. I wish Al-Hilal all the best in the future, and praise be to God for everything," he wrote.

Reports from France suggest that the end of his playing days may be imminent. While he remains a free agent and could technically sign for another club, there has been widespread speculation that he could choose to hang up his boots for good. The French media outlet L'Equipe has even suggested that the forward could transition into an ambassadorial role within the sport rather than seeking one final contract as a player.







