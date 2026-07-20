Luis de la Fuente hails Spain’s 'sublime' World Cup victory and reveals secret to stopping Argentina star Lionel Messi

De la Fuente celebrated Spain's World Cup triumph after leading his team to a narrow 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 final, describing the tournament as the result of continuous improvement and collective effort.

The La Roja boss felt his team deserved their success after producing the better display in the final. Although he admitted they would have preferred to settle the contest sooner, he stressed that matches of such magnitude are never straightforward and praised his players for earning victory through sacrifice.

A major tactical objective was limiting Messi's impact. Spain successfully kept the Argentina captain away from dangerous areas for much of the match, limiting the Inter Miami star's influence.