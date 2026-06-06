Lucky Baloyi supports reported Kaizer Chiefs call to offload Gaston Sirino - 'It's a good decision to let him go'
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Amakhosi legend supports Sirino exit
Reports emerged this week that Kaizer Chiefs are prepared to cut their losses and allow Gaston Sirino to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.
The Uruguayan-born playmaker joined the Glamour Boys with high expectations following a trophy-laden spell with Mamelodi Sundowns, but he has struggled to replicate that scintillating form in Soweto.
Former Amakhosi midfielder Lucky Baloyi believes the decision to move on is the logical step for the club.
Baloyi notes that the weight of expectation proved difficult for the 35-year-old to carry over the last two seasons, where he failed to become the talisman many supporters hoped for.
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Struggling to match Sundowns numbers
The statistical drop-off for Sirino has been stark, figures that Baloyi suggests are not enough for a player of his profile. During his time with Sundowns, he was a dominant force in the Premier Soccer League.
"Everyone knows what Sirino did for Sundowns. So obviously the expectation was for him to deliver the same for Chiefs," Baloyi told Soccer Laduma.
"I've heard that he's on his way out and if you look at a couple of things, it makes sense.
"Firstly, Sirino is now 35, and secondly, you can't have a senior player who's always on the bench. Based on my experiences at Chiefs, the club always looks at such things and rightly so."
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A realistic approach to squad building
With the Glamour Boys looking to refresh their squad and find a winning formula after several difficult campaigns, Baloyi insists that being realistic about aging stars and high wages is essential.
The former midfielder acknowledges Sirino's quality but maintains that the financial and tactical realities of the situation favour a parting of ways this winter.
Baloyi concluded by explaining the financial logic behind the move, stating: "You must also consider that such players don't come cheap.
"So, I think it's a good decision to let him go. I'm not saying he's a bad player, but we need to be realistic."
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What comes next for Sirino?
While Chiefs have yet to make an official announcement, the club is widely expected to confirm the veteran's departure before the end of the month.
However, with a new head coach set to take the reins at Naturena in the coming weeks, the situation could still take an unexpected twist.
The Soweto giants face a demanding 2026/27 campaign, balancing domestic commitments with a return to continental football in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Should Chiefs ultimately decide to proceed with the reported exit, it remains to be seen whether the former Masandawana star will seek a new challenge elsewhere in the PSL or explore opportunities beyond South Africa's borders.