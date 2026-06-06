Lucky Baloyi supports reported Kaizer Chiefs call to offload Gaston Sirino - 'It's a good decision to let him go'

Reports emerged this week that Kaizer Chiefs are prepared to cut their losses and allow Gaston Sirino to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June.

The Uruguayan-born playmaker joined the Glamour Boys with high expectations following a trophy-laden spell with Mamelodi Sundowns, but he has struggled to replicate that scintillating form in Soweto.

Former Amakhosi midfielder Lucky Baloyi believes the decision to move on is the logical step for the club.

Baloyi notes that the weight of expectation proved difficult for the 35-year-old to carry over the last two seasons, where he failed to become the talisman many supporters hoped for.



