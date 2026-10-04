'It won't be the same' - Lionel Scaloni makes honest Argentina admission ahead of emotional Lionel Messi farewell

Scaloni has shared a poignant reflection on the impending international retirement of Lionel Messi, acknowledging the profound void the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will leave behind. Following a clinical 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso, the focus shifted immediately to Messi’s final bow, scheduled for Tuesday’s friendly against Benin. Scaloni, who has guided the superstar to Copa America and World Cup glory, admitted that the team’s dynamic is set for a permanent shift.

“Only nostalgia remains now that he won’t be there,” Scaloni explained, as quoted by La Nacion. "It’s no longer just about the football; we have to keep playing. But the feeling of having him on the pitch is unique. That is what I would like people to understand: what he transmits on a football field. To everyone: to the opponent, to the teammate, to the rival fan, to his own. I haven’t seen it in anyone else. That is what we are going to miss the most. The Argentine national team will continue to exist, but logically it won’t be the same."