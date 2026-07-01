Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: A rivalry ‘never built on words’ as Germany legend Oliver Kahn admits GOAT battle is unlikely to be repeated

The debate over who reigns supreme between Messi and Ronaldo has dominated footballing discourse for the better part of 20 years. While fans and pundits often engage in heated arguments, Kahn argues that the greatness of the pair was rooted in their silent competitive drive rather than public posturing.

Kahn said on Zee5: "Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have pushed each other for almost two decades, and it is truly remarkable to see the level of football they continue to play. Their rivalry was never built on words; it was built on performances. Every season, they pushed each other to become even better. Football may never see another rivalry with that level of consistency and excellence."