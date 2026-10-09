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Adhe Makayasa

Lionel Messi jokes he will miss 'smashing goals' past Argentina team-mate Juan Musso in hilarious shirt message

J. Musso
L. Messi
Argentina
Argentina vs Benin
Benin
Friendlies
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer
Atletico Madrid
LaLiga

Argentina legend Lionel Messi marked the end of his international career with a playful jersey inscription for goalkeeper Juan Musso following his farewell fixture. The retired captain poked fun at their competitive training sessions together, leaving his long-time colleague with an unforgettable souvenir from an emotional night in Buenos Aires.

  • Playful keepsake marks emotional farewell

    Reserve goalkeeper Musso showcased a treasured jersey signed by Messi following the captain's official farewell appearance for Argentina. The handwritten tribute offered an affectionate glimpse into their competitive rivalry during national team training sessions over the years. The Atletico Madrid shot-stopper shared a picture of the shirt across his social media channels to commemorate their time together on the international stage.


  • imago-sport-1079274460.jpgNurPhoto

    Superstar leaves cheeky jersey inscription

    The humorous message came to light after Musso posted a photograph of the forward's autograph on Instagram. Penning a light-hearted note across the front of the kit, the legendary attacker wrote: "For Juan, with much affection. I'm going to miss smashing goals past you and watching you get pissed off."

    Reacting to the playful inscription, the 32-year-old goalkeeper added a brief caption to his post: "Forever grateful."

  • Goalkeeper cherishes shared international moments

    Musso has earned four senior caps for the Albiceleste and was part of the squad that secured the 2021 Copa America crown. The Racing Club academy graduate, who enjoyed spells with Udinese and Atalanta before moving to Atletico, featured alongside Messi on two occasions in competitive action. The pair first shared the pitch in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Bolivia in September 2021 before reuniting in a 5-0 friendly victory against Zambia in April 2026.

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  • Argentina v Benin - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Historic milestone concludes iconic journey

    Tuesday night's farewell fixture at the Estadio Monumental drew the curtain on an iconic 21-year international career for the veteran forward. Messi closed his Albiceleste chapter with an extraordinary record of 126 goals across 208 appearances for his country. A comfortable 3-0 victory against Benin provided a fitting finale before a sold-out crowd of over 85,000 supporters, with the maestro contributing a penalty and two assists.