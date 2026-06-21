‘Started to replace Lionel Messi’ - Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal earns ‘biggest talent’ billing from Spain’s World Cup rival

Yamal simply cannot stop collecting accolades, with fans, team-mates, and even opposition managers left in awe of the talent on display. His ascent to the highest level of the game at such a young age feels almost unprecedented, and the latest person to join the chorus of praise is Saudi Arabia manager Georgios Donis.

Ahead of his side’s match against La Roja, Donis delivered a staggering assessment of the 18-year-old winger. “I think Yamal is maybe this period the biggest talent in the world. I think he started to replace Messi in Barcelona in the best way,” Donis said. “I didn’t see a player at this age to make this difference and to have this quality and to play with this maturity.”