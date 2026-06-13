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Lamine Yamal makes ‘very expensive tickets’ worth it as former Barcelona star Zlatan Ibrahimovic backs Blaugrana & Spain wonderkid to illuminate 2026 World Cup
A special talent worth the entrance fee
As the footballing world turns its attention to the 2026 World Cup, one name is dominating the conversation more than any other. Yamal, Barcelona’s teenage sensation, has received the ultimate seal of approval from one of the game's biggest personalities, Ibrahimovic. The youngster had been sidelined since last April after sustaining an injury against Celta Vigo, casting serious doubts over his availability for the group stage matches. However, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente recently confirmed that Yamal is ready to feature for some minutes against Cape Verde in La Roja's World Cup opener.
Speaking about the impact the 18-year-old has on the game, Ibrahimovic toldFox Sports: “Lamine Yamal is a special player. He’s a player you pay those very expensive tickets for, a player you come to the stadium for, and thanks to whom you can simply enjoy the experience.”
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The difference between TV and reality
While millions have watched Yamal’s meteoric rise through television screens, Ibrahimovic insists that seeing the winger in person is an entirely different proposition. The former AC Milan and PSG forward highlighted the technical nuances that set the youngster apart from his peers. These qualities were fully on display during Yamal's spectacular 2025-26 season with Barcelona, where he scored 24 goals and provided 18 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, capping off his stellar campaign by winning the La Liga title.
“On TV he looks special and he looks good. But up close he’s even more special,” Ibrahimovic added. “At 18, it’s incredible. Every time he touches the ball, you can see he’s different. His ball control, dribbling, goal-scoring ability… so all my hopes for a great game are on him.”
Overcoming injury concerns for La Roja
There had been growing concerns regarding Yamal's fitness heading into the tournament following a recent hamstring complaint. However, the Barcelona academy graduate is expected to be fully fit and ready to lead the line for Spain as they begin their quest for global glory in Group H, where they are set to compete alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and Uruguay.
He is set to make his World Cup debut at just 18 years old, carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations as a player already being compared to the greatest to ever play the game. Despite his young age, he has already earned 25 caps for Spain, scoring six goals and providing 12 assists. He was also a pivotal figure in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, where he scored a sensational goal against France in the semi-finals - widely considered one of the tournament's best - and registered four assists throughout that victorious campaign.
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Chasing the 2010 glory: Yamal as Spain's hope for redemption
Spain is heavily banking on Yamal in this World Cup to spearhead a resurgence and make amends for the bitter disappointments of their last three tournament appearances, which saw La Roja crash out in the Round of 16 in both 2018 and 2022, and suffer a shocking group-stage exit in 2014. With the teenage prodigy leading the line, the nation hopes to capture the prestigious trophy for the second time in its history, securing their first world title since the historic and unforgettable triumph in South Africa back in 2010.
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