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Khaled Mahmoud

'Let them watch!' - Bayern Munich director fires warning over future of Vincent Kompany

V. Kompany
Bayern Munich
Bundesliga

Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has sent a clear message to any major European clubs considering a move for head coach Vincent Kompany. The Belgian has made a massive impression since arriving in Bavaria in 2024, leading to inevitable speculation regarding his long-term future.

  • Eberl dismisses Kompany exit talk

    Despite being in the early stages of his managerial career at the highest level, Kompany has already caught the eye of the continent's other heavyweights. However, Eberl is completely unfazed by the growing list of admirers looking at the Allianz Arena dugout. The Bayern chief insists that the club is well-protected against any external approaches.

    In a recent interview with TZ Munchen, Eberl was asked about top clubs watching Kompany's progress. "Let them watch. He has a contract until 2029. Even though he's only turning 40, he already belongs to the very elite group of coaches. Because he's a very clever, intelligent person. And I mean really clever. He's always been very highly respected too," Eberl stated.

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    An elite coaching reputation

    Kompany’s transition from a legendary Premier League defender to one of the most sought-after tactical minds in football has been rapid. After taking charge of Burnley in 2022 and leading them to Premier League promotion, he faced a difficult relegation the following season. Despite this, he was appointed by Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024, where he silenced critics by clinching the Bundesliga title last season.

    Now, with Bayern competing for all major trophies this term, his impact on the German record champions has been undeniable. Eberl believes the Belgian’s resilience and character remain his greatest assets in the dressing room.

    Expanding on the manager's growth, the director noted that Kompany does not need to manufacture authority. "But he makes that respect grow [for himself] every day, simply by just being himself," Eberl explained.

  • Personal future at the Allianz Arena

    The conversation also shifted toward Eberl’s own tenure at the club. With a contract that runs until June 2027, the sporting director remains calm about his position despite the high-pressure environment that defines Bayern Munich. He suggests that his focus remains entirely on historical results rather than administrative security.

    "I learned how things work at Bayern. If I do my job well, the people I frequently discuss and talk to will also make their decisions," Eberl said of his own situation.

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    Focusing on the pitch

    As Bayern Munich prepares for a crucial Champions League clash against Real Madrid, Eberl insists the club’s hierarchy remains fully aligned behind Kompany’s project. Reflecting on his own growth, Eberl emphasised his calm approach to boardroom politics, stating: "I'll do my thing – and then people will tell me whether they're satisfied or not. That's what I can do; I can't influence anything else... I'm calm [about the situation] and focused on what's happening on the pitch."

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Bayern Munich
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