'I have the energy to play another match' - Boca Juniors starlet Leonel Flores opens up on remarkable 24-hour marathon for club and country

Following his latest appearance, Flores brushed aside any lingering concerns regarding physical burnout. Speaking in comments quoted by TyC Sports, the winger stated: "I'm 19 years old, it's no big deal. I have the energy to play another match if possible, plus I love doing it. I prefer that over sitting out for too long."

Addressing the whirlwind experience of featuring across consecutive days, the youngster added: "Obviously, it's crazy - I played yesterday and I played today. I'm 19, it's not a big thing. It wasn't discussed beforehand; however long he wants to play me, whether he plays me or not, just being here makes me happy."