Lecce-Juventus comes with a long injury list and three points crucial to both teams. The penultimate match of Serie A 2026/2027's eighth round kicks off at 6pm at the Via del Mare in the Salento capital.





In three days, Eusebio Di Francesco's Lecce have lost three key starters: Coulibaly, Ilici and Pierotti. They will look to maintain their good form and, with a win, overtake Luciano Spalletti's Juventus. Spalletti is on a "hot seat", in the words of managing director Carnevali. Juventus have gone two league matches without a win, have also lost Nico Gonzalez and Celik to injury, and come into the game after a controversial Europa League draw against Rennes.





Lecce-Juventus

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