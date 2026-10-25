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Kolo Muani JuventusGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
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Lecce-Juventus live

Juventus
Lecce
Serie A
Lecce vs Juventus

Follow Lecce-Juventus, a match in the eighth round of Serie A

Lecce-Juventus comes with a long injury list and three points crucial to both teams. The penultimate match of Serie A 2026/2027's eighth round kicks off at 6pm at the Via del Mare in the Salento capital.


In three days, Eusebio Di Francesco's Lecce have lost three key starters: Coulibaly, Ilici and Pierotti. They will look to maintain their good form and, with a win, overtake Luciano Spalletti's Juventus. Spalletti is on a "hot seat", in the words of managing director Carnevali. Juventus have gone two league matches without a win, have also lost Nico Gonzalez and Celik to injury, and come into the game after a controversial Europa League draw against Rennes.


Lecce-Juventus

Goalscorers: -



  • Lecce-Juventus: probable line-ups and match details

    Lecce-Juventus


    Scorers: -


    LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Kaba, Ngom, Maleh; N'Dri, Geubbels, Fatah.

    Manager: Di Francesco.


    JUVENTUS (3-4-1-2): Vicario; Kalulu, Bremer, Lucumí; McKennie, Sarr, Douglas Luiz, Cambiaso; Alajbegovic; Woltemade, Kolo Muani.

    Manager: Spalletti.


    Referee:

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

  • Goals and highlights

    0' Kick-off at Via del Mare is at 18:00


    Follow the action with information, stats and minute-by-minute commentary here

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