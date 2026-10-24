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Ilic LecceGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Lecce: Ilic requires surgery – the medical bulletin

Lecce
I. Ilic
Serie A

The Lecce midfielder’s condition

On Lecce's official website, the club said: "U.S. Lecce announce that player Ivan Ilić, following the injury sustained during the match against Bologna, underwent further detailed diagnostic tests that confirmed a myotendinous injury to the left rectus femoris with a partial tear of the tendon".

  • The Salento club's statement continues: "On Tuesday, the player will undergo surgery at Hospital Pihlajalinna in Turku (Finland), which will be performed by Professor Lasse Lempainen."

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LEC

LEC

Serie A

25 Oct 2026

JUV

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