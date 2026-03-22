Lebohang Maboe calls for top performance from Kaizer Chiefs after Man of the Match masterclass – 'We need to keep pushing ourselves to the limit'

Despite the positive upward trend, Maboe is not ready to let his teammates rest on their laurels.

Speaking to SuperSport TV in his post-match interview, the midfielder was adamant that the club must maintain their momentum to ensure a strong finish to the domestic campaign. He made it clear that the standards at Naturena must never drop.

“At this time of the season, we want to collect the points,” Maboe said.

“We had a couple of bad results, so now it is about time to pick up points. You never get tired of winning. We need to keep wanting more and asking more of ourselves. We are a good team with a lot of talent, and we need to keep demanding more, to push ourselves to the limit."