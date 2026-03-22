Lebohang Maboe calls for top performance from Kaizer Chiefs after Man of the Match masterclass – 'We need to keep pushing ourselves to the limit'
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Amakhosi finding rhythm at the right time
Kaizer Chiefs appear to be turning a corner at Moses Mabhida Stadium, bouncing back from a three-match losing streak in the Premier Soccer League with consecutive wins, including a triumph over Durban City and Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Magesi FC.
While teenage sensations Wandile Duba and Mfundo Vilakazi grabbed the headlines by being on the scoresheet, Lebohang Maboe shone as the midfield engine, earning Man of the Match honours.
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Maboe sends clear message to teammates
Despite the positive upward trend, Maboe is not ready to let his teammates rest on their laurels.
Speaking to SuperSport TV in his post-match interview, the midfielder was adamant that the club must maintain their momentum to ensure a strong finish to the domestic campaign. He made it clear that the standards at Naturena must never drop.
“At this time of the season, we want to collect the points,” Maboe said.
“We had a couple of bad results, so now it is about time to pick up points. You never get tired of winning. We need to keep wanting more and asking more of ourselves. We are a good team with a lot of talent, and we need to keep demanding more, to push ourselves to the limit."
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Tactical battle against the long ball
The encounter was far from a straightforward affair for Amakhosi. The team, led by Allan Freese, attempted to disrupt the Chiefs’ flow.
Maboe admitted that it took some time for the Soweto giants to adapt to the aerial bombardment and the scrap for possession in the centre of the park.
“It was a good performance against a very awkward team that plays a lot of long balls. We had to pick up the second balls,” he explained.
“In the first half, we were a bit late to do that or to deal with the first balls. We spoke about it, and in the second half we were a lot better.”
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Chiefs' comeback!
The Glamour Boys have shown resilience to bounce back from their mid-season crisis, and Maboe’s leadership on the pitch suggests that the hunger for success remains high within the dressing room as the season reaches its business end.