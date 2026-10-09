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Learn rather than leave! Estevao given Chelsea future advice after seeing just 23 minutes of Premier League game time & generating transfer talk
Messinho saw injury dash 2026 World Cup dreams
Estevao, who burst onto the scene at Palmeiras in his homeland, completed a move to England after celebrating his 18th birthday. He was being billed as Messinho (Little Messi) and the next great hope of Brazilian football.
Boundless energy and quick feet, while always playing with a smile on his face, quickly endeared the youngster to a new fan base in west London. He registered eight goals before seeing a hamstring injury cut his debut campaign short and dash 2026 World Cup dreams.
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Estevao has been a bit-part player in Alonso's system
A fit again Estevao was expected to thrive during his second season as a Premier League performer, but another change in the dugout at Chelsea has conspired against him. Xabi Alonso is favouring a three-man defensive formation that includes no out-and-out wingers.
Just 23 minutes of top-flight game time have been seen as a result, with Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers filling playmaking No.10 berths, and many have been quick to suggest that Estevao’s eye-catching development could end up being stunted.
There have already been rumours of interest being shown from elsewhere, by teams prepared to offer the game time that the hottest of prospects craves, so what will 2027 have in store?
Stay or go? The big questions facing Estevao
Asked about Estevao’s present and future, former Blues striker Cole - who was speaking in association with LiveScore Bet - told GOAL: “It's the shape right now that doesn't suit him. I think what Alonso wants is someone more defensive minded on that right side. But you say that sometimes and if you don't give it a go, you never know. And he hasn't given it a go yet.
“I haven't seen any signs of Estevao starting any games this season so far. He probably hasn't shown enough in training just yet to justify a starting point in the team. He's a young player. He's going to have to get that side of his game. If he wants to go to any other team anyway, he needs to know how to defend and commit to that.
“We all know how good he is with the ball at his feet and going forward. But the other side of the game needs to be developed. And that's why he's such a young player. And he's not quite there yet.
“And they're probably working on him behind the scenes to try and get him up to speed because he is definitely one of those players that you look at and say, ‘you know what, if I can get him to the standard of football off the ball, then we've got some player here’. And I think Alonso knows that.
“You can't deny the boy's talent. So there's going to be some way they're going to try and get him in. You need depth in your squad to get to the next level. And that's what I think Chelsea are working towards right now. Having Estevao in the ranks and learning the ropes behind the scenes is not going to be a bad thing. It's just about keeping him happy.”
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Chelsea have teenager tied to a long-term contract
Estevao is tied to a long-term contract at Chelsea through to the summer of 2033. The Blues will be reluctant to part with a player of such potential, but are also aware that he will not be happy filling a bit-part role in Alonso’s plans.
Some big decisions need to be made, by player and club, with there only so long that a teenager straining at the leash is prepared to wait for regular opportunities before his head will inevitably be turned by alternative transfer suitors.
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