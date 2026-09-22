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Adhe Makayasa

Estevao breaks silence on Chelsea struggles as Brazil star addresses lack of minutes under Xabi Alonso

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Chelsea winger Estevao has spoken out regarding his lack of regular playing time under head coach Xabi Alonso following his return to international duty with Brazil. The teenager has found starting opportunities difficult to come by at Stamford Bridge this season, but he insists his primary objective is to remain patient and prove his worth.

  • Teenager addresses reduced opportunities

    Estevao's return to the Brazil national team setup has been dominated by questions surrounding his restricted game time at Chelsea in the early weeks of the campaign. The 19-year-old has registered just 148 minutes across six appearances under Alonso, starting only twice. That peripheral role marks a stark contrast to last season, when he featured on a far more regular basis in west London.

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    Winger maintains professional focus

    Addressing reporters at a Selecao press conference, the winger refused to stoke any controversy regarding his new manager's selection calls at Stamford Bridge. Instead, Estevao underlined his determination to raise his performance levels in training and seize every opportunity that comes his way.

    Responding to the fierce competition for places across the Blues' forward line, the former Palmeiras prodigy insisted: "I think every coach has their own way of playing. Of course, we work every day, I give my best every day, and that's what I do.

    "We have quality players at Chelsea, so what I do is focus on what I can control, I try to give my best in training, when I get an opportunity I try to give my best, it goes day after day. I try to seize every opportunity I have, I try to control everything I can and I leave it in God's hands, and I trust myself a lot too."

  • Stamford Bridge competition intensifies

    Alonso's arrival at Stamford Bridge in July triggered a noticeable shift in the first-team pecking order. That adjustment comes after a productive 2025-26 campaign under Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, during which the teenager registered eight goals and four assists in 36 matches. Tied to a contract running until June 2033, the Brazilian remains viewed as a prized long-term asset despite intense competition for places.

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    An international recall represents a vital opportunity for the forward, who boasts five goals in 11 senior caps, after injury ruled him out of the World Cup. Brazil face Australia in two friendly encounters on November 25 and 29 before concluding their schedule against India on October 3. Securing minutes with the national side should allow the teenager to rediscover his sharpness ahead of a demanding schedule with Chelsea.

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