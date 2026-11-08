Next matches
As well as Sutalo, Lazio also have concerns over Nuno Tavares against Napoli. He was below his best by the end of the first half, and Lazio substituted him.
As well as Sutalo, Lazio also have concerns over Nuno Tavares against Napoli. He was below his best by the end of the first half, and Lazio substituted him.
DAZN reported that Tavares had a problem with his left leg and was set to go off before half-time. He gritted his teeth and stayed on until the break, but did not come back out of the dressing room for the second half.
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting