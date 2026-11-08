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Nuno Tavares LazioGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Lazio, Tavares suffers a setback: what happened

N. Tavares
SSC Napoli vs Lazio
SSC Napoli
Lazio
Serie A

Substituted against Napoli

Next matches
LAZ

LAZ

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

LEC

LEC

NAP

NAP

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

TOR

TOR

As well as Sutalo, Lazio also have concerns over Nuno Tavares against Napoli. He was below his best by the end of the first half, and Lazio substituted him.

  • DAZN reported that Tavares had a problem with his left leg and was set to go off before half-time. He gritted his teeth and stayed on until the break, but did not come back out of the dressing room for the second half.

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Next matches
LAZ

LAZ

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

LEC

LEC

NAP

NAP

Serie A

21 Nov 2026

TOR

TOR