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Lautaro Martinez InterGetty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
Translated by

Lautaro Martinez blow for Inter: muscle discomfort in the flexors of his left thigh

L. Martinez
Inter
Serie A

Injury for Inter’s number 10

Inter said in an official bulletin: "Lautaro Martinez underwent examinations today at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano, including clinical assessments and diagnostic tests. The tests revealed muscle discomfort in the flexors of his left thigh".


In the coming days, the Argentine striker's condition will be assessed to get a better idea of how long his recovery might take. Lautaro has made remarkably quick recoveries in the past, driven in part by his strong sense of belonging to Inter, his responsibility as captain and his great desire to win and play a leading role.

  • Recovery times

    Recovery times for an injury like Lautaro's range from two to three weeks, so he could try to return in time for the derby against AC Milan on 31 October. But Lautaro could be sidelined for longer, missing every Inter match between now and the international break scheduled for November.


    Inter's fixtures before the next break:

    Bologna-Inter on Saturday 17, Inter-Shakhtar on Wednesday 21, Inter-Fiorentina on Sunday 25, Venezia-Inter on Wednesday 28, AC Milan-Inter on Saturday 31 October, Feyenoord-Inter on Tuesday 3 November, Inter-Como on Sunday 8 November.

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17 Oct 2026

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