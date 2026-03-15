Laptop coaches are 'ruining the game' according to Stellenbosch boss Gavin Hunt
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Hunt slams the 'modern' football revolution
In a sport increasingly dominated by expected goals (xG), heat maps, and tactical software, Gavin Hunt remains a firm believer in the power of the naked eye. Having begun his managerial journey back in 1995, the 61-year-old has witnessed the game evolve from the traditional methods of the 90s to the tech-heavy environment of 2026.
However, following Stellenbosch's 1-1 draw with TS Galaxy on Friday, the four-time league winner made it clear he has little time for those who claim his methods are past their sell-by date.
“So when I came into football, there was Eddie Lewis, Jeff Butler, Clive Barker. So I am old now, and when the young coaches come in, they say they are bringing in modern football, and I am outdated,” Hunt remarked.
The former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United boss insists that the current trend of young coaches entering the fray, claiming to be "modern" is often a hollow gesture backed by little more than computer screen output rather than genuine tactical intuition.
- Stellenbosch
The death of the 'eye' for the game
Hunt’s primary grievance lies with the loss of instinct in the technical area. He argues that managers are becoming slaves to algorithms rather than reacting to the atmosphere and rhythm of a live match. For a man who has managed over 1,000 top-flight games, the nuances of the pitch cannot be replicated by a spreadsheet, and he fears the next generation of coaches is losing the ability to truly read a game as it unfolds.
“I never came in saying, ‘Yeah, I play modern football now’—which is what happens today because some guys just switch on a laptop and think that’s football. These people are ruining the game,” Hunt explained with characteristic bluntness.
“They are ruining the game because too many judgments are being made from screens. There is no longer a feel, a smell, or the ‘eye’ to see what is actually happening. A laptop will tell you to make a change with five minutes to go, but it doesn’t know the context. Do we stick, or do we go with two strikers? There is far too much of that going on, and it’s destroying the game.”
- Backpage
Data must take a back seat
While the Stellenbosch chief admits that analytics have a place in his preparation, he is adamant that the hierarchy of decision-making must always favour the coach's experience over what the computer suggests.
By citing legendary figures like Ted Dumitru and Gordon Igesund, Hunt positioned himself as part of a lineage that values the training ground over the analysts' office, suggesting that true coaching is found in the daily grind rather than digital simulations.
“A famous coach always told me: ‘Go watch a man working on the training ground, then you will tell me if he’s a coach or not.’ It’s about how he prepares his team from Monday to Friday.
"The essence of the game is being lost to ‘modern’ football. Football has to lead data; data cannot lead football. Do I look at the numbers? Yes. But my eye will tell me the truth - like if there were ten crosses and eight of them went behind the goal,” Hunt concluded.
- Backpage
Voice of the old school
As the debate between tradition and technology rages on, Hunt remains the unapologetic voice of the old school. And, as a coach that has managed over 1,000 matches and won four league titles and four domestic cups, who are we to argue?
The march of technology in football is not, however, going to stop any time soon.