Laptop coaches are 'ruining the game' according to Stellenbosch boss Gavin Hunt

In a sport increasingly dominated by expected goals (xG), heat maps, and tactical software, Gavin Hunt remains a firm believer in the power of the naked eye. Having begun his managerial journey back in 1995, the 61-year-old has witnessed the game evolve from the traditional methods of the 90s to the tech-heavy environment of 2026.

However, following Stellenbosch's 1-1 draw with TS Galaxy on Friday, the four-time league winner made it clear he has little time for those who claim his methods are past their sell-by date.

“So when I came into football, there was Eddie Lewis, Jeff Butler, Clive Barker. So I am old now, and when the young coaches come in, they say they are bringing in modern football, and I am outdated,” Hunt remarked.

The former Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United boss insists that the current trend of young coaches entering the fray, claiming to be "modern" is often a hollow gesture backed by little more than computer screen output rather than genuine tactical intuition.