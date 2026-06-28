Not a superstar yet? Lamine Yamal set World Cup challenge by Argentina legend as Spain & Barcelona wonderkid is told what he must do in order to match Lionel Messi & Co

While the footballing world has been captivated by the emergence of the 18-year-old winger, Kempes has tempered expectations by insisting that the World Cup provides a different level of scrutiny compared to La Liga. The 1978 World Cup winner believes that legendary status is only earned when a player can carry their nation on the grandest stage of all.

Speaking to the media about Yamal's impact for La Roja, Kempes said (h/t FCB World): "He needs to prove that [he is a superstar]. In Barcelona, we’ve all seen it already, but let’s see it in the World Cup. That’s where the value of the big players shows." The former Argentina star is adamant that the knockout pressures of international tournaments separate the good players from the greats.



