Lamine Yamal sings Bad Bunny at wild Spain World Cup parade after gruelling final vs Argentina as Ferran Torres wears Donald Trump-inspired cap

The celebrations became more reflective when the squad arrived at Cibeles Square, where players and coaching staff addressed the crowd. Captain Rodri praised the unity that had carried Spain to World Cup glory and paid tribute to match-winner Torres.

Rodri told supporters: "We’ve won the World Cup. And how many do we have? Two. These guys here are amazing, and I don’t know what else to say. I would like to remember a very important person to me, a player who has been unfairly criticized and who today is part of Spanish football history: Ferran."

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente also thanked the fans for their backing throughout the tournament. He said: "Thank you Spain for supporting us, for being here. We are lucky to have 26 fantastic people who are also fantastic footballers, the best in the world.

"For me, it is an honor to manage them and share this moment with my coaching staff. Together we are stronger, don’t forget that. Long live Spain!"