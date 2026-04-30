AFP
La Liga president gives honest verdict on Jose Mourinho's potential Real Madrid return
Tebas backs 'spectacle' of Mourinho
Tebas has admitted he would be delighted to see Mourinho back in the Spanish top flight. With reports circulating that the legendary manager could be the man to lead Real Madrid into a new era, Tebas suggested that such a move would be beneficial for the profile of the league as a whole.
Speaking on the possibility of the 'Special One' returning to Madrid, Tebas said: "If that's what Real Madrid and its management decide, it will be good for Real Madrid in this case. And Mourinho is always a show, a spectacle, and that's good for LaLiga."
- AFP
Perez eyes summer change
The hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu is reportedly ready to make a change in the dugout following a disappointing run of form. Current head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, who stepped into the role after the club parted ways with Xabi Alonso in January, is expected to make way at the end of the season as Madrid face a second consecutive year without major silverware.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is said to view current Benfica boss Mourinho as his priority target to steady the ship. Mourinho remains on excellent terms with Perez despite his departure in 2013, and his track record of delivering success under pressure makes him an attractive candidate for a club in transition.
Mourinho's current situation at Benfica
The 63-year-old is currently back in his homeland with Benfica, a club he rejoined in September after spending over two decades coaching in England, Italy, and Spain. While he is officially under contract with the Portuguese giants until June 2027, there are significant legal avenues that could facilitate a move back to the Spanish capital.
It is understood that Mourinho's agreement with Benfica contains a specific clause that allows either the manager or the club to terminate the deal at the conclusion of the current season.
- AFP
Mourinho cools Real Madrid return talk
During his three-season stint between 2010 and 2013, Jose Mourinho famously shattered Barcelona's domestic stranglehold, leading Real Madrid to a historic 100-point La Liga title alongside the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup.
However, he has moved to cool the mounting speculation regarding a sensational return to the Bernabeu to succeed Arbeloa. "My next target is to bring Benfica back to the Champions League," Mourinho told Il Giornale.