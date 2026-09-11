La Cure Waves issue warning to Orlando Pirates ahead of CAF Champions League showdown - 'We are going there with one clear objective'

La Cure Waves SC has sent a warning to Orlando Pirates ahead of the second leg of their CAF Champions League first preliminary round clash at the Orlando Amstel Arena this weekend.

The Mauritius-based side landed in South Africa on Wednesday, brimming with confidence following a historic performance in the first leg.

The result has set up a fascinating encounter in Soweto, with the visitors arriving well ahead of the Saturday kick off, scheduled for 15:00 CAT.

While Pirates were expected to dominate the proceedings in the first leg, they found themselves stifled by a disciplined defensive unit.



