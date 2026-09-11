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La Cure Waves issue warning to Orlando Pirates ahead of CAF Champions League showdown - 'We are going there with one clear objective'
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Minnows arrive in Soweto with belief
La Cure Waves SC has sent a warning to Orlando Pirates ahead of the second leg of their CAF Champions League first preliminary round clash at the Orlando Amstel Arena this weekend.
The Mauritius-based side landed in South Africa on Wednesday, brimming with confidence following a historic performance in the first leg.
The result has set up a fascinating encounter in Soweto, with the visitors arriving well ahead of the Saturday kick off, scheduled for 15:00 CAT.
While Pirates were expected to dominate the proceedings in the first leg, they found themselves stifled by a disciplined defensive unit.
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Objective confirmed
Speaking to the media regarding the team's mindset, La Cure Waves spokesperson Jessen Barbier emphasized that his side is not just in South Africa to make up the numbers.
Barbier told FARPost: “I would like to say a few words about how the team is preparing for this important away match against Orlando Pirates in South Africa. After the first leg at home, which ended 0–0, we gave everything we had to get a positive result.
"We are very happy with our performance, and that result gives us even more motivation and confidence going into the away game."
The spokesperson continued by highlighting the mental fortitude within the camp as they prepare for the hostile atmosphere of the Orlando Stadium.
“The team is still very united — the players, the coaching staff, and the management. We have been working hard, we are focused, and we are ready for this important challenge. We are all ready and fully focused on the match."
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Pirates looking to avoid another continental disaster
For Orlando Pirates and coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, the pressure is mounting to ensure this campaign does not mirror the heartbreak of the previous season.
The Buccaneers are still haunted by their premature exit in the second preliminary round last year, where they suffered a shock defeat on penalties against FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo.
Coach Ouaddou has been vocal about his ambitions, stating that the club aims to conquer Africa once again and bring back the trophy they last lifted in 1995.
However, those dreams will be dashed if they cannot find a way through the La Cure Waves' backline on Saturday.
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Gratitude for the fans ahead of Soweto battle
Despite being the underdogs, La Cure Waves are feeling the weight of support from their home nation as they prepare for the biggest game in their recent history.
“I would also like to thank all our supporters, the public, our sponsors, and everyone who continues to support us.
"Your support means a lot to us, and we will give everything on the pitch in this next match.”
Pirates will be counting on their own "Ghost" supporters to create an intimidating environment that disrupts the visitors' rhythm from the first whistle.
While the Mauritian side remains motivated and united, the quality within the Pirates squad should, in theory, be enough to see them through.
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