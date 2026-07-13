Kylian Mbappe has the perfect opportunity to silence his Spanish critics in France's World Cup semi-final showdown with La Roja

While the goals have flowed, Mbappe's Real Madrid career hasn't exactly followed the trajectory that many had expected, and he remarkably remains without a major trophy to his name after two seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Given his superstar status, the 27-year-old has certainly come under more media scrutiny than most since arriving in the Spanish capital, but his standing in the press and with his club seriously deteriorated at the backend of 2025-26, with Los Blancos' season unravelling against the backdrop of his perceived off-field indiscretions.
As he prepares to go head to head with the country that he calls home in the World Cup semi-finals, in-form Mbappe will be determined to silence his critics back in Madrid.