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Krishan Davis

Kylian Mbappe's World Cup love affair: France icon's favourite tournament arrives at the right time after Real Madrid pariah's season to forget

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It's strange that there isn't more hype around Kylian Mbappe as the days tick down to the 2026 World Cup getting underway, but you can probably put that down to what was a largely forgettable club season with Real Madrid. He will be mightily relieved to be away from the cauldron that is the Bernabeu having become persona non grata during the run-in, shifting his focus to making history with France in North America.

Mbappe comes into the tournament off the back of a tumultuous campaign in which he was still prolific but failed to get his hands on a major trophy once again, becoming a deeply unpopular figure among the fans and hierarchy alike as Madrid's season unravelled against the backdrop of some serious behind-the-scenes drama.

Away from the searing scrutiny surrounding the world's most famed football club, the 27-year-old can now turn his attention to the French national team and the mission to reclaim their World Cup crown after defeat in the 2022 final. He will surely relish the opportunity to remind everyone exactly what he is capable of on the pitch.

After a season to forget in Madrid, Mbappe will be chasing even more history in North America, and you would be foolish to bet against him achieving it.

  • Kylian Mbappe Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Doing his part

    It's strange that the hype around Mbappe is only simmering as the clock ticks down to kick-off at the World Cup. Even if Madrid's season was pretty disastrous by their lofty standards, the attacker certainly did his bit for the cause.

    Mbappe arrives into the tournament off the back of another prolific individual campaign, once again surpassing the 40-goal mark by striking 25 times in La Liga and adding 17 across the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

    However, after a phenomenal first half of 2025-26, he was far less effective in the second, netting just four times between mid-February and the end of the season amid niggling injuries, off-field controversy and questions over his relationship with temporary head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

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  • MbappeGetty Images

    Trophy-less

    It's probably fair to say Mbappe's lack of output at the business end of the campaign didn't help Madrid's cause, as it culminated in a second-successive season without a major trophy for the Frenchman since his blockbuster free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain to the Bernabeu in 2024.

    Following Xabi Alonso's sacking, Los Blancos were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by lowly Albacete in the round of 16 and couldn't get the better of a clearly superior Bayern Munich side in the Champions League quarter-finals, despite goals in each leg from Mbappe.

    Their misery was, of course, compounded when they ceded the league title to their fierce rivals Barcelona in a meek Clasico defeat in May, ultimately finishing eight points behind Hansi Flick's side.

    On a personal level, their prized attacker has also been forced to watch his former club PSG lift a second Champions League in a row since his exit - the piece of silverware he left them to get his hands on.

  • arbeloa mbappe(C)Getty Images

    Courting controversy

    Of course, it wouldn't be Real Madrid if a disastrous season didn't unfold against the backdrop of some serious off-field drama, and Mbappe found himself at the centre of that on more than one occasion, with the fans even turning on him in the final throes.

    According to The Athletic, the 27-year-old was involved in an ugly confrontation with a member of the club's backroom staff before the meeting with Real Betis in late April, where he aimed a volley of abuse at a coach who called him offside in a training match - a reflection of the overall toxic atmosphere that engulfed the club during the futile run-in.

    Mbappe then suffered a hamstring injury in the clash with Betis, but rather than recover at Madrid's Valdebebas training base, he used some time off to go on holiday to Sardinia with his girlfriend, high-profile Spanish actor Ester Exposito, and was pictured on a yacht around the same time his club were facing Espanyol in La Liga.

    It was a decision that drew criticism internally and from the outside. While Arbeloa defended his player, an 'Mbappe out' online petition subsequently went viral, garnering some 12 million signatures in less than 24 hours and eventually passing 70 million. The striker then missed the Clasico where Real handed Barca the title as he was still deemed unfit, excusing himself from training with the would-be substitutes due to 'discomfort', before returning to the bench against Real Oviedo in mid-May.

    However, that was something Mbappe himself took issue with; unusually stopping to speak to the media after coming on as a substitute, the forward pointedly said he was "100 percent" and claimed he hadn't started the game because Arbeloa had told him he had been demoted to 'fourth-choice striker'. It was later reported that the Frenchman's frustration stemmed from Alonso's sacking.

    Arbeloa was forced to refute those claims shortly afterwards, saying in his press conference after being bombarded with questions about Mbappe's comments: "He must have misunderstood me, at no point did I say he was the fourth-choice striker. A player who four days ago wasn't even fit enough to make the bench for a match shouldn't have started today."

    The Athletic reported at the time that there was "growing disappointment" with Mbappe, "from the dressing room to the board". In response to the widespread criticism, his camp said in a statement: "A portion of the criticism is based on an over-interpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club, and does not reflect the reality of Kylian's commitment and daily work for the team."

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  • Kylian MbappeGetty

    Escaping the boos

    Mbappe was among a number of Madrid players who were jeered and booed by the home fans at the Bernabeu during that game against Oviedo, which came in the aftermath of the title being handed to Barcelona on a silver platter and the now-infamous dressing room bust-up between midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde.

    It was even reported that the striker would have ideally liked to sit out the final two home games of the season to avoid the ire of the notoriously temperamental support, albeit he ultimately did feature against both Oviedo and Athletic Club, scoring against the latter on the final day.

    Mbappe will probably be mightily relieved, though, that a turbulent club season is behind him and he can now focus on his favourite event with France: the World Cup. The effect such a negative campaign will have, however, remains to be seen.

    Mbappe insisted in the March international break that good preparation at club level was essential to success at major international tournaments. "This is not a debate. I've played two World Cups, I won one, and I reached the final in the other," he said. "How did I prepare? By playing all matches with my club."

  • Kylian Mbappe 2018 World Cup trophy kissGetty Images

    World Cup icon

    Mbappe will be relishing the World Cup, and not just because France will be among the favourites to win it for the second time in the past three events. On a personal level, he will be chasing multiple records to cement himself as one of the greatest players in the rich history of football's biggest tournament.

    Having emulated Pele by firing Les Bleus to glory as a 19-year-old with four goals in Russia in 2018, he was unstoppable again in 2022 as Didier Deschamps' side just fell short against Argentina in the final in Qatar, remarkably netting eight times at the tournament - including an unbelievable hat-trick in an all-timer of a showpiece.

    This summer, Mbappe will have more history in his sights. He will surely become France's record goal-scorer in North America, given he currently sits just one behind Olivier Giroud in the standings (56 goals), and in doing so he would surpass the legendary Just Fontaine (13 goals) as his country's top World Cup marksman.

    Then, of course, there is the small matter of potentially becoming the highest scorer in the tournament's history altogether. Both Mbappe (12) and Lionel Messi (13) are within striking distance of Miroslav Klose's 16-goal total for Germany, and given he is likely to play at at least one more World Cup, the Frenchman has the chance to put himself way out in front.

  • Kylian Mbappe France 2026Getty

    'Insane for my legacy'

    Despite the noise around him and the negativity of the club season, the magnitude of the opportunity at hand this summer is not lost on Mbappe, as he chases individual and collective history with France.

    "There is nothing better than representing your country, you become part of the elite of international footballers," he told Vanity Fair recently. "It's difficult to be in a situation like ours, where everyone expects us to work miracles. But miracles only happen in the field; you don't need to play the game before the game.

    "I'm the captain of the team. It's different now. It's a different responsibility. But I'm ready for that, ready to lead my team to the biggest stage, and I hope that we are gonna go back with the trophy in Paris and in the Champs-Elysees.

    "I think when you play, you don't think about the legacy. You think about to perform, and to bring the trophy home. If we win, and if I win, it's gonna be insane for the legacy of the country and my legacy, for sure."

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