Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Khothatso Leballo

Khanyisa Mayo speaks on game time competition at Kaizer Chiefs as loan stint approaches end - 'When it's my time to shine...'

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orbit College
Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
K. Mayo

The 27-year-old joined Amakhosi on a season-long loan from Algerian side CR Belouizdad. With just two months left before the campaign concludes, uncertainty surrounds his future at Naturena. The Soweto giants hold an option to make the move permanent, but Bafana Bafana international suggests his stay could end when the loan expires.

  • Flavio Silva, Etiosa Ighodaro and Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs' misfiring forwards

    Khanyisa Mayo faces competition for game time from seven other forwards at Kaizer Chiefs.

    The Soweto giants also have the likes of Flavio da Silva, Glody Lilepo, Wandile Duba, Etiosa Ighodaro, Tashreeq Morris, Ashley du Preez and Luke Baartman upfront 

    Despite having wide options upfront, Chiefs have not been impressive in front of goal, where Mayo has managed just one goal and no assists in 11 appearances across all competitions. 

    • Advertisement
  • Khanyisa Mayo of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Mayo opens up on competition at Chiefs

    “There are six different strikers that I am competing with, and they’ve been doing well for the club. Every time I am called upon to try my best and help the team get positive results, I always give my best,” Mayo said as per Sowetan Live.  

    “I’ve managed to make an impact in some games I have played, and I didn’t make an impact in others ... that’s football for you. So, for me, it’s to be happy for that person who’s playing ahead of me at that particular time and, when it’s my time to shine, they also need to be happy for me.”

  • Khanyisa Mayo of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    What does Mayo desire after end of Chiefs loan?

    “I can’t say [being on loan] is putting me under pressure. The pressure is always there; I was born into a family of pressure,” said Mayo, as per FARPost.

    “When you represent an institution like Kaizer Chiefs, expectations are a constant, so I don’t think it’s something I can’t handle. As the season progresses and I get my opportunity, I intend to seize it and prove that I belong here permanently.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Khanyisa Mayo and Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    What does the future hold for Mayo? His agent speaks

    “It’s a loan deal now, so that’s [return to Belouizdad] yet to be determined. Let’s see what happens. There are still a good four [now three] months left before the end of the season,” said Basia Michaels, as per FARPost.

    “We just need to see what happens, where the wind blows, and we go from there. I think, based on the difficulties that we faced, I don’t necessarily think it will be healthy for him to go back.

    “That’s the other thing about football. Football is very similar to life in that you give something your all, literally, but if it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be."

Premier Soccer League
Orbit College crest
Orbit College
ORC
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG