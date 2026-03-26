Khanyisa Mayo speaks on game time competition at Kaizer Chiefs as loan stint approaches end - 'When it's my time to shine...'

“It’s a loan deal now, so that’s [return to Belouizdad] yet to be determined. Let’s see what happens. There are still a good four [now three] months left before the end of the season,” said Basia Michaels, as per FARPost.

“We just need to see what happens, where the wind blows, and we go from there. I think, based on the difficulties that we faced, I don’t necessarily think it will be healthy for him to go back.

“That’s the other thing about football. Football is very similar to life in that you give something your all, literally, but if it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be."