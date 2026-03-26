Khanyisa Mayo speaks on game time competition at Kaizer Chiefs as loan stint approaches end - 'When it's my time to shine...'
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Chiefs' misfiring forwards
Khanyisa Mayo faces competition for game time from seven other forwards at Kaizer Chiefs.
The Soweto giants also have the likes of Flavio da Silva, Glody Lilepo, Wandile Duba, Etiosa Ighodaro, Tashreeq Morris, Ashley du Preez and Luke Baartman upfront
Despite having wide options upfront, Chiefs have not been impressive in front of goal, where Mayo has managed just one goal and no assists in 11 appearances across all competitions.
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Mayo opens up on competition at Chiefs
“There are six different strikers that I am competing with, and they’ve been doing well for the club. Every time I am called upon to try my best and help the team get positive results, I always give my best,” Mayo said as per Sowetan Live.
“I’ve managed to make an impact in some games I have played, and I didn’t make an impact in others ... that’s football for you. So, for me, it’s to be happy for that person who’s playing ahead of me at that particular time and, when it’s my time to shine, they also need to be happy for me.”
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What does Mayo desire after end of Chiefs loan?
“I can’t say [being on loan] is putting me under pressure. The pressure is always there; I was born into a family of pressure,” said Mayo, as per FARPost.
“When you represent an institution like Kaizer Chiefs, expectations are a constant, so I don’t think it’s something I can’t handle. As the season progresses and I get my opportunity, I intend to seize it and prove that I belong here permanently.”
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What does the future hold for Mayo? His agent speaks
“It’s a loan deal now, so that’s [return to Belouizdad] yet to be determined. Let’s see what happens. There are still a good four [now three] months left before the end of the season,” said Basia Michaels, as per FARPost.
“We just need to see what happens, where the wind blows, and we go from there. I think, based on the difficulties that we faced, I don’t necessarily think it will be healthy for him to go back.
“That’s the other thing about football. Football is very similar to life in that you give something your all, literally, but if it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be."