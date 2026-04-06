Khalil Ben Youssef reveals Kaizer Chiefs’ formula for top-three push after comeback against Orbit College - 'We’re managing every game like a cup game'

“I think we expected before the game that it would be a difficult game. We started very badly in the first half, the first 30 minutes, and we conceded the first goal, and after we conceded the first goal, we reacted – started to play our football,” Ben Youssef said on SuperSport TV.

The coaching staff used the interval to make necessary adjustments to the lineup and strategy.

“Then, at halftime, we rectified a bit about our offensive innovation. I think I’m so happy about the second half; the first half wasn’t good, but the second half, apart from the blame, is good, good mindsets, losing 1-0 and coming back to win 3-1,” he added, highlighting the mental fortitude shown by his players.

“We created a lot of opportunities in the second half. Now, as I said, we have to think about the next game. We finished this game; congratulations to the fans. Congratulations! I’m so happy about the performance of the players. But now we have to think about the next game."