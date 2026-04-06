Khalil Ben Youssef reveals Kaizer Chiefs’ formula for top-three push after comeback against Orbit College - 'We’re managing every game like a cup game'
Amakhosi's race for top-three spot
Kaizer Chiefs emerged victorious against Orbit College after putting three goals past Cyril Chibwe, despite an early setback when Bruce Bvuma conceded first, putting all the pressure on the Soweto giants.
However, their resilient fightback saw the Glamour Boys claim maximum points, and Lebohang Maboe once again stole the show with a man-of-the-match performance.
Speaking after the final whistle, co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef was candid about the team’s early struggles before praising their tactical recovery. And he reiterated the team’s 'game-by-game' approach as they pursue a strong finish to the season.
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Ben Youssef reflects on match struggles
“I think we expected before the game that it would be a difficult game. We started very badly in the first half, the first 30 minutes, and we conceded the first goal, and after we conceded the first goal, we reacted – started to play our football,” Ben Youssef said on SuperSport TV.
The coaching staff used the interval to make necessary adjustments to the lineup and strategy.
“Then, at halftime, we rectified a bit about our offensive innovation. I think I’m so happy about the second half; the first half wasn’t good, but the second half, apart from the blame, is good, good mindsets, losing 1-0 and coming back to win 3-1,” he added, highlighting the mental fortitude shown by his players.
“We created a lot of opportunities in the second half. Now, as I said, we have to think about the next game. We finished this game; congratulations to the fans. Congratulations! I’m so happy about the performance of the players. But now we have to think about the next game."
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Managing the pressure at Naturena
With the race for a top-three finish heating up, the pressure on Amakhosi is intense. However, Ben Youssef insists the technical team is working to protect the squad, especially the younger players, from the weight of expectation, treating each remaining fixture with the focus and intensity of a knockout tournament.
“I think from the beginning of the season, we’re saying that we’re managing every game like a cup game; we’re managing each game, game by game. We don’t want to put a lot of pressure on our players; we have a lot of young players also,” the coach explained.
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Team target?
By focusing on the immediate task rather than the bigger picture, the Amakhosi coaching staff aims to maintain the consistency that has often eluded the club in recent campaigns.
“So, we have to keep them and protect them. I think the target in the team is the same – managing game by game. Now this game is finished," he stated.