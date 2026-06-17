Khalil Ben Youssef lays down five player transfer blueprint for Kaizer Chiefs - 'They must be from the top division and ready to play'

In a candid assessment of the current squad, Khalil Ben Youssef highlighted exactly where Kaizer Chiefs are falling short on the pitch.

According to the former co-coach, the gaps in the starting XI are significant enough that only a specific type of recruitment will bridge the divide between themselves and the heavyweights of the Premier Soccer League.

Speaking to Andile Ncube on Sports Amplified, Ben Youssef was clinical in his breakdown of the team's needs.

"The team needs one left winger, one midfielder, one left full-back, one goalkeeper and one centre back," he stated.

He further explained that the goalkeeping recruit should serve a specific purpose: "The ‘keeper is to support Bruce [Bvuma] and Brandon [Petersen]."



