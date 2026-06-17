Khalil Ben Youssef gives brutal assessment of Kaizer Chiefs squad - 'If you compare the quality between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates the gap is huge'

Khalil Ben Youssef has delivered a reality check to the Kaizer Chiefs faithful, claiming the current squad is fundamentally incapable of winning major silverware.

Speaking on Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube, following his exit from the club alongside Cédric Kaze, the Tunisian coach highlighted a significant deficiency in individual talent compared to the heavyweights of the Betway Premiership.

"The problem with Kaizer Chiefs is between being realistic and ambitious," Ben Youssef said.

"We have the ambition to win everything, but we need to also be realistic.

"The squad that Kaizer Chiefs had during this season and last season, the maximum they can reach is the top four."