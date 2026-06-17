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Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Orlando Pirates
Kingsley Kobo

Khalil Ben Youssef gives brutal assessment of Kaizer Chiefs squad - 'If you compare the quality between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates the gap is huge'

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Magesi FC
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B. Leon
B. Cross
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The former Amakhosi co-coach has pulled no punches in a scathing assessment of the club's current standing in South African football. Following his recent departure from Naturena, the Tunisian tactician warned that the Soweto giants are currently nowhere near the level required to challenge the country's elite.

  • Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Amakhosi squad lacks championship quality

    Khalil Ben Youssef has delivered a reality check to the Kaizer Chiefs faithful, claiming the current squad is fundamentally incapable of winning major silverware.

    Speaking on Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified with Andile Ncube, following his exit from the club alongside Cédric Kaze, the Tunisian coach highlighted a significant deficiency in individual talent compared to the heavyweights of the Betway Premiership.

    "The problem with Kaizer Chiefs is between being realistic and ambitious," Ben Youssef said.

    "We have the ambition to win everything, but we need to also be realistic.

    "The squad that Kaizer Chiefs had during this season and last season, the maximum they can reach is the top four."

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  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    The widening gap with Sundowns and Pirates

    The former coach, who stepped into the co-coaching role after Nasreddine Nabi's departure, believes the technical work on the training ground can only go so far when the raw quality is missing.

    He pointed to the aggressive recruitment strategies of Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates as the primary reason for their dominance over Amakhosi.

    "If you compare the quality between Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, the gap is huge because you will work and try to improve players, but there’s individual quality. It’s either you have it, or you don’t have it," he explained.

    "I mean, when Sundowns had problems, and they needed a striker, they put money and immediately brought Brayan Leon, and after he played against Pirates, he scored two goals."

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH01-MEX-RSAAFP

    National team representation as a benchmark

    Ben Youssef revealed the specific advice he gave to the Chiefs hierarchy regarding their recruitment policy.

    He argued that the lack of Chiefs players in the Bafana Bafana setup is a clear indicator of why the club has failed to end its long-standing trophy drought, noting that the best players in the league are currently elsewhere.

    "The best players in the PSL, you will find them at Orlando Pirates, and if you see now in the Bafana Bafana 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, it’s 30% and 40% Pirates and Sundowns players; the other 30% is other teams," Ben Youssef noted.

    "As Kaizer Chiefs, we only have one player [Bradley Cross] at Bafana sitting on the bench; he doesn’t play.

    "I said to them, the day you have five or six players in Bafana playing, starting games, know that you are ready to compete for trophies."

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  • Khalil Ben Youssef, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    The ultimatum for future success

    With Chiefs having finished third last season, an improvement after two years outside the top eight, Ben Youssef warned that cup flashes are not a foundation for league dominance.

    He believes the club faces a choice between spending big on elite talent or enduring several more years of rebuilding before they can think about the league title.

    "Winning the Nedbank Cup, the Carling Knockout Cup, or any cup is not something we can build on.

    "Magesi FC won the Carling Cup a season before, and they have been relegated," he added.

    "For Chiefs, if you want to compete for the PSL title, you bring money and get six top players, then you can be ready to compete, or you continue bringing players that are not 100% ready to continue building, and after three years, maybe the team will be ready to win something."

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