'Keep the ball and move quickly' - Owen Da Gama lays down a Bafana Bafana World Cup survival blueprint against South Korea

A 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico in their opening match and a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Czechia have left South Africa in a high-pressure situation, where only a victory against South Korea will be enough to keep their World Cup dreams alive and secure a place in the next round.

Speaking on Radio 2000, former Bafana Bafana assistant coach Owen Da Gama stressed the importance of leaning into the team’s natural technical identity, urging the national side to trust their footballing instincts in the decisive clash.

"We don’t have a lot of physical players," he said.

"Our players are nippy and have a lot of skill.

"I think we have to play to the strengths of our players."