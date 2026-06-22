'Keep the ball and move quickly' - Owen Da Gama lays down a Bafana Bafana World Cup survival blueprint against South Korea
- AFP
Avoid the physical trap
A 2-0 defeat to co-hosts Mexico in their opening match and a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Czechia have left South Africa in a high-pressure situation, where only a victory against South Korea will be enough to keep their World Cup dreams alive and secure a place in the next round.
Speaking on Radio 2000, former Bafana Bafana assistant coach Owen Da Gama stressed the importance of leaning into the team’s natural technical identity, urging the national side to trust their footballing instincts in the decisive clash.
"We don’t have a lot of physical players," he said.
"Our players are nippy and have a lot of skill.
"I think we have to play to the strengths of our players."
Stick to the technical blueprint
The veteran coach believes that the talent at Hugo Broos' disposal is perfectly suited for a high-tempo, possession-based approach.
He highlighted specific individuals who can hurt the opponent if the tactical execution is correct.
"I still believe [Relebohile] Mofokeng is an unbelievable player and [Oswin] Appollis has proved himself.
"[Thapelo] Maseko and [Tshepang] Moremi are quick and they can get behind players.
"We can’t be getting physical with teams. We just have to keep the ball and move quickly.
"That’s our type of game, and I believe that’s how we should be playing, and we showed that in our last game against Czechia," Da Gama explained.
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Questioning the preparation
While the focus remains on the upcoming 90 minutes, Da Gama also touched upon the preparation phase.
"I believe we should be playing a lot more high-profile games prior to such a big tournament so that the players can get used to it," the former coach added.
He noted that while the current campaign is in the balance, the lessons learned here will be vital for future generations, especially with young stars like Mofokeng expected to be cornerstones of the team for years to come.
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Developing the big match temperament
He believes the current crop still has room to mature on the international stage, stressing the importance of exposing young talents to high-pressure matches to build the 'big match temperament' needed at this level.
"After this, there will be another World Cup, and the likes of Mofokeng will still be in the mix. I think we can only get better in that regard," he concluded.
"They say exposure drives character.
"We must expose the boys a little bit more to these types of games so that the BMT [Big Match Temperament] kicks in; we saw it with [Teboho] Mokoena, which is incredible."
All eyes now turn to Thursday to see if Broos' men can implement this survival plan.