Keagan Dolly calls for punishment for referees who make errors - 'Do they take accountability for their mistakes?'
- Cape Town City
Dolly demands match official accountability
The standard of officiating in the Betway Premiership has come under intense scrutiny following a series of controversial decisions that have directly impacted match results.
Keagan Dolly, speaking on Mamelodi Sundowns’ Pitchside Podcast, questioned why players and coaches face the brunt of poor results while officials seemingly escape long-term scrutiny.
"Are there consequences for them [referees]? They get suspended for two or three games, and they are back. Are there steps for them to sit with the people who did it before them?" Dolly asked during the discussion.
The winger's frustration stems from a feeling that the current corrective measures are insufficient given the weight of the errors being made on the pitch.
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The impact of match-deciding errors
Dolly highlighted the severe ripple effect that a single incorrect whistle can have on a club’s season, noting that points dropped due to officiating errors can lead to coaches being sacked or teams missing out on vital league positions.
"Do they take accountability for their mistakes because some are really match-deciding mistakes," Dolly continued.
"A team needs points; you don’t give them a call, and they lose the game 1-0. So, there have to be steps for the officials to take accountability, try to rectify mistakes and also grow," he stated.
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Analysis and post-match corrections
Drawing a comparison between the professional preparation of players and the duties of match officials, Dolly suggested that referees should undergo the same rigorous post-match analysis that squads do.
He believes that growth in officiating can only happen if there is a transparent process of review and education similar to the tactical breakdowns used by technical teams.
"How do you discuss it to get better? Corrections as well, like we do [as players]. We analyse our games. Do they do the same?" the Cape Town City star questioned.
This call for professional parity suggests that the current "cooling-off" periods for officials are not doing enough to improve the overall quality of the product on the pitch.
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The growing calls for VAR implementation
The veteran’s comments come at a time when pressure is mounting on the South African Football Association (SAFA) and the PSL to introduce Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology.
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has been a vocal proponent of the technology, and Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has hinted at a potential rollout as early as next season.
While VAR is seen by many as the ultimate solution, Dolly’s focus remains on the human element and the need for officials to be held to a higher standard of performance.
Until technology is introduced, the spotlight remains firmly on the men in the middle and the systems currently in place to manage their development and discipline.