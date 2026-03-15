Keagan Dolly calls for punishment for referees who make errors - 'Do they take accountability for their mistakes?'

The standard of officiating in the Betway Premiership has come under intense scrutiny following a series of controversial decisions that have directly impacted match results.

Keagan Dolly, speaking on Mamelodi Sundowns’ Pitchside Podcast, questioned why players and coaches face the brunt of poor results while officials seemingly escape long-term scrutiny.

"Are there consequences for them [referees]? They get suspended for two or three games, and they are back. Are there steps for them to sit with the people who did it before them?" Dolly asked during the discussion.

The winger's frustration stems from a feeling that the current corrective measures are insufficient given the weight of the errors being made on the pitch.