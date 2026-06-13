Kaizer Chiefs warned over delay of head coach appointment - 'Doing things that way does catch up with a team'

The vacuum at the helm of Naturena has left many observers concerned, as it has now been over two weeks since Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the departures of co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

With the pre-season window fast approaching, the lack of a clear leadership figure is seen as a major stumbling block for a side desperate to reclaim its former glory.

Speaking to KickOff, former Amakhosi centre-back Johannes ‘Bricks’ Mudau expressed his growing frustration with the situation.

"They should be having a coach by now so that he starts planning for the pre-season; they should have started searching for a coach from the second round of last season, to enable you as a club to start approaching the players he would want for next season," Mudau explains.