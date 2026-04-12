Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
|Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
|Game:
|Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
|Date:
|12 April 2025
|Kick-off:
|15h00 SA Time
|Venue:
|FNB Stadium
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Chief goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has resumed training after recovering following surgery.
However, the Amakhosi captain might not yet be match fit, leaving Bruce Bvuma up to start.
Another goalkeeper, Fiacre Ntwari, is still out injured, together with defender Rushwin Dortley and midfielder George Matlou.
Chiefs Possible XI: Bvuma, Monyane, Msimango, McCarthy, Cross, Maboe, Ndlovu, Duba, Shabalala, Mmodi, Lilepo
TS Galaxy are in a crisis with captain Mlungisi Mbunjana out suspended, and he is joined on that list by midfielder Junior Zindoga.
Defender Lentswe Motaing is also suspended, and it is a scenario which coach Adnan Beganovoc would not want going into a game of such magnitude.
Galaxy Possible XI: Ira, Dlamini, Zulu, Igor, Letsoenyo, Maduna, Keita, Kakora, Mahlambi, Ngwenya, Letsoalo
After enduring pressure from a four-match losing run, Chiefs have managed to recover from that.
They go into Sunday's match against the background of winning their last three league matches.
It is a run which has placed them in position three on the standings.
Their opponents arrive at FNB Stadium reeling from a winless streak of eight matches.
Those eight games include seven losses and a draw, leaving them in 12th spot. The defeats also include the recent 6-0 hammering by Orlando Pirates.
Head-to-head record this season
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 7, 2025
|Galaxy 0-0 Chiefs
|PSL