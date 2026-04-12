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Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs, Lentswe Motaung, TS Galaxy, December 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
TS Galaxy
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Magesi FC
Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs
Polokwane City
M. Shabalala
Inacio Miguel
S. Msimango
S. Mthethwa
M. Lilepo

GOAL brings you the details for Amakhosi's hosting of the Rockets at FNB Stadium on Sunday. The Soweto giants will be out to maintain the momentum of a three-match winning streak in their bid to play continental football next season. They will be up against visitors who have been struggling for consistency.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and TS Galaxy, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

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  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer Chiefs & Jeffrey Mzwandile Dlamini, TS Galaxy, December 2025Backpagepix

    Kick-off time

    Game:Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy
    Date:12 April 2025
    Kick-off:15h00 SA Time
    Venue:FNB Stadium
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  • TS Galaxy, February 2026Backpage

    How to watch Chiefs vs TS Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Follow LIVE on GOAL.

  • Brandon Petersen, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Chiefs news & squads

    Chief goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has resumed training after recovering following surgery.

    However, the Amakhosi captain might not yet be match fit, leaving Bruce Bvuma up to start.

    Another goalkeeper, Fiacre Ntwari, is still out injured, together with defender Rushwin Dortley and midfielder George Matlou.

    Chiefs Possible XI: Bvuma, Monyane, Msimango, McCarthy, Cross, Maboe, Ndlovu, Duba, Shabalala, Mmodi, Lilepo

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  • TS Galaxy, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Galaxy team news & squads

    TS Galaxy are in a crisis with captain Mlungisi Mbunjana out suspended, and he is joined on that list by midfielder Junior Zindoga.

    Defender Lentswe Motaing is also suspended, and it is a scenario which coach Adnan Beganovoc would not want going into a game of such magnitude.

    Galaxy Possible XI: Ira, Dlamini, Zulu, Igor, Letsoenyo, Maduna, Keita, Kakora, Mahlambi, Ngwenya, Letsoalo

  • Sphe Maduna, TS Galaxy & Khanyisa Mayo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    After enduring pressure from a four-match losing run, Chiefs have managed to recover from that.

    They go into Sunday's match against the background of winning their last three league matches.

    It is a run which has placed them in position three on the standings.

    Their opponents arrive at FNB Stadium reeling from a winless streak of eight matches.

    Those eight games include seven losses and a draw, leaving them in 12th spot. The defeats also include the recent 6-0 hammering by Orlando Pirates.

    Head-to-head record this season

    DateMatchCompetition
    December 7, 2025Galaxy 0-0 ChiefsPSL
  • Bruce Bvuma, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Useful links