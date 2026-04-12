Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

After enduring pressure from a four-match losing run, Chiefs have managed to recover from that.

They go into Sunday's match against the background of winning their last three league matches.

It is a run which has placed them in position three on the standings.

Their opponents arrive at FNB Stadium reeling from a winless streak of eight matches.

Those eight games include seven losses and a draw, leaving them in 12th spot. The defeats also include the recent 6-0 hammering by Orlando Pirates.

Head-to-head record this season