Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Chiefs main concern is upfront where they will be without two of their most important attacking players after Glody Lilepo red card against AmaZulu and Flavio da Silva also being suspended through an accumulation of yellow cards.

But Amakhosi have depth this season and we will likely see Mduduzi Shabalala step in for Lilepo on the left, and Ranga Chivaviro in for da Silva as the central striker.

Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Frosler, Kwinika, Miguel, Mako, Matlou, Maboe, Vilakazi, Ngcobo, Shabalala, Chivaviro.







