Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
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Kick-off time
Game:
Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United
Date:
23/05/26
Kick-off time:
15H00
Venue:
Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban.
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How to watch Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's Channel 205
Kaizer Chiefs news & squad
Chiefs main concern is upfront where they will be without two of their most important attacking players after Glody Lilepo red card against AmaZulu and Flavio da Silva also being suspended through an accumulation of yellow cards.
But Amakhosi have depth this season and we will likely see Mduduzi Shabalala step in for Lilepo on the left, and Ranga Chivaviro in for da Silva as the central striker.
Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Frosler, Kwinika, Miguel, Mako, Matlou, Maboe, Vilakazi, Ngcobo, Shabalala, Chivaviro.
Chippa United news & squad
This will be Chippa coach Brandon Truter's first competitive fixture in charge of the club, becoming the seventh coach to make his debut in the Chilli Boys' dugout this season. Crazy times at the club from Gqeberha and reflective of just how desperate they are to stay in this division.
Chippa Probable XI: Msibi, Kammies, Mobara, Majadibodu, Modise, Matrose, Mosele, Mfecane, Hlophe, Figuareido, Bonani.
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Head-to-head and recent form
As you would expect, the history between these sides heavily favours Chiefs. Across 25 meetings in all competitions, Chiefs have won 12, Chippa have won eight and five have ended drawn.
The last time they met ended in a 0-0 draw but that result doesn't tell the story of a match Chiefs should have won comfortably with an xG of 2.04, 17 shots to six, and five times the touches in the opposition box than the Chilli Boys.
Head-to-head record this season:
Date
Match
Competition
03/12/25
Chippa United 0 - 0 Kaizer Chiefs
PSL
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