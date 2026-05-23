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Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
S. Ndlovu
N. Ngcobo
M. Vilakazi
L. Maboe
W. Duba
F. Silva
Chippa United
B. Petersen
B. Truter
R. Chivaviro

All the details to follow the Premier Soccer League clash between Amakhosi in third and the Chilli Boys in a relegation-threatened 13th in what is the final Betway Premiership match of the season for both sides. The Soweto club are already guaranteed qualification for CAF competition but face a team desperate for points to avoid falling into the relegation/promotion play offs.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Chippa United, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Moses Mabhida StadiumGetty Images

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United

    Date:

    23/05/26

    Kick-off time:

    15H00

    Venue:

    Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban.

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  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    How to watch Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa United - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's Channel 205


    OR FOLLOW THE GOALS ON OUR LIVE SCORES PAGE.

  • Kaizer Chiefs news & squad

    Chiefs main concern is upfront where they will be without two of their most important attacking players after Glody Lilepo red card against AmaZulu and Flavio da Silva also being suspended through an accumulation of yellow cards.

    But Amakhosi have depth this season and we will likely see Mduduzi Shabalala step in for Lilepo on the left, and Ranga Chivaviro in for da Silva as the central striker.

    Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Frosler, Kwinika, Miguel, Mako, Matlou, Maboe, Vilakazi, Ngcobo, Shabalala, Chivaviro.



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  • Chippa United news & squad

    This will be Chippa coach Brandon Truter's first competitive fixture in charge of the club, becoming the seventh coach to make his debut in the Chilli Boys' dugout this season. Crazy times at the club from Gqeberha and reflective of just how desperate they are to stay in this division.

    Chippa Probable XI: Msibi, Kammies, Mobara, Majadibodu, Modise, Matrose, Mosele, Mfecane, Hlophe, Figuareido, Bonani.



  • Paseka Mako, Kaizer Chiefs vs Chippa UnitedBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    As you would expect, the history between these sides heavily favours Chiefs. Across 25 meetings in all competitions, Chiefs have won 12, Chippa have won eight and five have ended drawn.

    The last time they met ended in a 0-0 draw but that result doesn't tell the story of a match Chiefs should have won comfortably with an xG of 2.04, 17 shots to six, and five times the touches in the opposition box than the Chilli Boys.

    Head-to-head record this season:

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    03/12/25

    Chippa United 0 - 0 Kaizer Chiefs

    PSL


  • Thabiso Monyane and Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Dive deeper

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Chippa United crest
Chippa United
CHI