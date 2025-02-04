Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Soweto giants' Premier Soccer League hosting of Usuthu on Tuesday.

Fresh from the Soweto Derby defeat to Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs are back at FNB Stadium where they host AmaZulu in a Premier Soccer League match.

Both Amakhosi and Usuthu are still within a chance of a top-three finish and playing Caf Confederation Cup football and that ups the stakes in Tuesday's clash.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Chiefs and AmaZulu, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.