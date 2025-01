The South African winter transfer window is open and Premier Soccer League clubs are active in the market.

Multiple deals have already been confirmed in the mid-season transfer window as PSL clubs reinforced their squads, with more expected before the window closes at the end of the month.

There are also players who will be seeking new homes after their contracts with local top-flight teams were terminated at the end of the year.

GOAL tracks all the finalised moves in the PSL.