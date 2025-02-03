Out of contract in June 2025: Matlou, Castillo and players Kaizer Chiefs could lose for FREE

There are Kaizer Chiefs players who have entered the final five months of their current contracts with the club.
The players are eligible to sign pre-contracts with other clubs if the Naturena-based giants don't extend their deals soon.
However, some of the players have options that prevent them from signing a pre-contract before the date of exercising an option by the club expires.
GOAL takes a look at the six Chiefs players whose contracts will expire at the end of June 2025.