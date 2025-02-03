Yusuf Maart, Edson Castillo & George Matlou, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2025 GOAL
Austin Ditlhobolo

Out of contract in June 2025: Matlou, Castillo and players Kaizer Chiefs could lose for FREE

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsEdmilson DoveR. ChivaviroN. NabiR. FroslerKaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu FCAmaZulu FCY. MaartFEATURESTransfers

Amakhosi are risking losing some of their players for free at the end of the ongoing season.

There are Kaizer Chiefs players who have entered the final five months of their current contracts with the club.

The players are eligible to sign pre-contracts with other clubs if the Naturena-based giants don't extend their deals soon.

However, some of the players have options that prevent them from signing a pre-contract before the date of exercising an option by the club expires.

Article continues below

GOAL takes a look at the six Chiefs players whose contracts will expire at the end of June 2025.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match