Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face Arthur Zwane's AmaZulu FC in PSL clash - Glody Lilepo and Tashreeq Morris set to start?

Kaizer Chiefs will host AmaZulu at the FNB stadium for a Premier Soccer League match on Tuesday evening.
Nasreddine Nabi will have to do it without defender-turned-midfielder Njabulo Blom, who will be serving a one-match suspension.
Nonetheless, the Tunisian coach's line-up will be reinforced by new recruit Tashreeq Morris after he missed out against the Sea Robbers over the weekend due to suspension.
Here, GOAL predicts who might be in the starting line-up for Amakhosi against Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi's team.