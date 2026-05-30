Kaizer Chiefs tie down experienced defender Zitha Kwinika as his contract details at Amakhosi are revealed
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Rewards for Naturena resurgence
According to reports, Kaizer Chiefs star Zitha Kwinika has been rewarded with a new deal following a campaign where the defender re-established himself as a crucial asset.
The 31-year-old has been a figure of consistency when called upon, proving his worth to the technical team despite facing stiff competition for places earlier in the season.
Kwinika has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract with the Glamour Boys, extending his stay at the club until June 2028.
This move highlights the club's strategy to maintain a balance of youth and experience within the squad as they look to return to their former glory in the Premier Soccer League.
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Details of the deal revealed
Amakhosi has moved swiftly to secure the future of the experienced defender despite his campaign being cut short by injury.
The hierarchy at Naturena was keen to ensure that the defender did not enter the final months of his previous agreement without clarity on his future.
A source close to Soccer Laduma has revealed that the deal has already been concluded, with all parties believed to be satisfied with the agreement.
“It’s as good as done. Everything between the player and the club has been agreed," a source said.
"It’s believed to be a straight two-year contract until June 2028.
"His previous deal was coming to an end in June this year, but Chiefs have decided to extend his stay. As things stand, there is no option included in the contract.”
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A show of faith from Amakhosi
Kwinika’s renewal comes as a significant show of faith from the club, particularly after the defender endured a frustrating end to the season on the sidelines through injury.
Managing the recovery of a senior player while committing to his long-term future demonstrates how highly Kwinika is valued within the Soweto giants' setup.
The 31-year-old remains one of the senior figures in the Amakhosi dressing room and was this season elevated into the club’s leadership group alongside Brandon Petersen and Inacio Miguel.
His presence off the pitch is seen as just as important as his contributions on it, especially when guiding the club's emerging young talents through the pressures of playing for a club of Chiefs' stature.
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From development to leadership
A product of the Chiefs development structures, Kwinika returned to Naturena in 2022 following an impressive spell with Stellenbosch FC, where he established himself as one of the league’s most reliable defenders.
Since his homecoming, he has experienced the highs and lows of the club's recent transitional phases but has remained a professional throughout.
By securing Kwinika until 2028, Chiefs have locked in a versatile defender who understands the club's culture.
Having spent time away to sharpen his skills before returning to lead the backline, Kwinika represents a successful example of the club's long-term scouting and development pathway coming full circle.