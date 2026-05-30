According to reports, Kaizer Chiefs star Zitha Kwinika has been rewarded with a new deal following a campaign where the defender re-established himself as a crucial asset.

The 31-year-old has been a figure of consistency when called upon, proving his worth to the technical team despite facing stiff competition for places earlier in the season.

Kwinika has put pen to paper on a new two-year contract with the Glamour Boys, extending his stay at the club until June 2028.

This move highlights the club's strategy to maintain a balance of youth and experience within the squad as they look to return to their former glory in the Premier Soccer League.







