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Mpho Khethang, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Kaizer Chiefs sweep aside Polokwane City as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates win to maintain title race battle

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Stellenbosch FC
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay

The Sea Robbers and the Brazilians are pushing each other in a bid to wrestle the title from defending champions Amakhosi. Although the prospects of defending the trophy are far slimmer, the Glamour Boys are fighting hard to ensure they finish the season in a respectable position.

  • Naledi Hlongwane, Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    Chiefs outclass Polokwane City

    Kaizer Chiefs' bid to finish in the top three of the Diski Challenge received a massive boost after beating Polokwane City 5-0 on Sunday.

    Naledi Hlongwane scored twice while Steven Mendes, Neo Bohloko, and Mpho Khethang each scored once to give Amakhosi the huge win.

    The Naturena outfit are now four points behind third-placed Siwelele FC and are undefeated in nine matches with three games left to the end of the season.

    On May 3, Chiefs will face title contenders Sundowns.

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  • Orlando Pirates, January 2026Orlando Pirates

    Pirates beat AmaZulu

    On Saturday, the Sea Robbers maintained their six-point lead over Sundowns after a 2-1 win over AmaZulu.

    Goals from Thuto Sesipi and Joy Manana gave the Buccaneers the win, while Thandanani Mhlongo scored for Usuthu.

    The next game for the Pirates is an away encounter against Magesi FC at Seshego Stadium next weekend.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Asidlali

    Sundowns secure slim victory over Chippa

    On Saturday still, Sundowns collected three points after a 3-2 win over Chippa United.

    Bennet Mokoena and Ntokozo Siquba scored for the Brazilians in the first half before Kutlwano Letlhaku added the third in the 85th minute.

    Downs could cut the Pirates' lead to three points if they win their game in hand against Polokwane City, set to be played on Tuesday.

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  • Karabo Tlaka, Sekhukhune United, Mogamat Faiz, Stellenbosch, April 2026 Backpage

    How other teams performed

    TS Galaxy 0-3 Durban City

    Stellenbosch FC 1-2 Sekhukhune United

    Siwelele FC 1-1 Magesi FC

    Orbit College 1-0 Golden Arrows

    Marumo Gallants 2-2 Richards Bay