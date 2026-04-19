Kaizer Chiefs sweep aside Polokwane City as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates win to maintain title race battle

Kaizer Chiefs' bid to finish in the top three of the Diski Challenge received a massive boost after beating Polokwane City 5-0 on Sunday.

Naledi Hlongwane scored twice while Steven Mendes, Neo Bohloko, and Mpho Khethang each scored once to give Amakhosi the huge win.

The Naturena outfit are now four points behind third-placed Siwelele FC and are undefeated in nine matches with three games left to the end of the season.

On May 3, Chiefs will face title contenders Sundowns.