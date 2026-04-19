Kaizer Chiefs sweep aside Polokwane City as Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates win to maintain title race battle
- Backpage
Chiefs outclass Polokwane City
Kaizer Chiefs' bid to finish in the top three of the Diski Challenge received a massive boost after beating Polokwane City 5-0 on Sunday.
Naledi Hlongwane scored twice while Steven Mendes, Neo Bohloko, and Mpho Khethang each scored once to give Amakhosi the huge win.
The Naturena outfit are now four points behind third-placed Siwelele FC and are undefeated in nine matches with three games left to the end of the season.
On May 3, Chiefs will face title contenders Sundowns.
- Orlando Pirates
Pirates beat AmaZulu
On Saturday, the Sea Robbers maintained their six-point lead over Sundowns after a 2-1 win over AmaZulu.
Goals from Thuto Sesipi and Joy Manana gave the Buccaneers the win, while Thandanani Mhlongo scored for Usuthu.
The next game for the Pirates is an away encounter against Magesi FC at Seshego Stadium next weekend.
- Asidlali
Sundowns secure slim victory over Chippa
On Saturday still, Sundowns collected three points after a 3-2 win over Chippa United.
Bennet Mokoena and Ntokozo Siquba scored for the Brazilians in the first half before Kutlwano Letlhaku added the third in the 85th minute.
Downs could cut the Pirates' lead to three points if they win their game in hand against Polokwane City, set to be played on Tuesday.
- Backpage
How other teams performed
TS Galaxy 0-3 Durban City
Stellenbosch FC 1-2 Sekhukhune United
Siwelele FC 1-1 Magesi FC
Orbit College 1-0 Golden Arrows
Marumo Gallants 2-2 Richards Bay