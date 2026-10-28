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Wandile Duba Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba backed for Bafana Bafana call-up - 'He must continue to work and listen to the coach'

Kaizer Chiefs
W. Duba
TS Galaxy
F. Da Cruz
P. Mosimane
Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs vs AmaZulu FC
AmaZulu FC
South Africa

The French mentor has tipped the youngster for a future with the South African national team following his sensational display in the Carling Knockout Cup. The academy graduate inspired the Glamour Boys to a dominant victory, potentially catching the eye of Bafana selectors in the process.

  • Wandile Duba, Lebo Maboe & Mfundo Vilakazi, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Amakhosi sensation shines on the big stage

    Wandile Duba was the undisputed star of the show at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night as Kaizer Chiefs secured their passage into the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-finals.

    The emphatic win served as the perfect response to the club's disappointing exit from the CAF Confederation Cup, where they were eliminated on penalties by Zambia's Red Arrows FC.

    By seeing off TS Galaxy, the Naturena-based giants joined the likes of Golden Arrows, Sekhukhune United, and AmaZulu in the next round, while rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns also progressed with comfortable victories during the same evening of cup action.

    Duba’s clinical performance not only secured the result but also earned him the Man of the Match award, which carries a significant R100,000 prize determined by fan votes.



  • Fernando Da Cruz Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Da Cruz identifies international potential

    Following the final whistle, Fernando Da Cruz was quick to highlight the immense potential of his young protege.

    The French tactician believes that if Duba can maintain his current trajectory, a senior international call-up to Pitso Mosimane’s Bafana Bafana squad could be on the horizon.

    The striker's ability to link play and time his runs effectively has clearly impressed the Chiefs technical bench.

    “He is young and a very good player. He’s able to drop and make deep runs, and he’s very good in front of goal,” Da Cruz explained during his post-match press conference at FNB Stadium, as quoted by FARPost.

    The coach emphasised that while the talent is evident, the player must remain grounded to reach the next level of his development and eventually represent his country.

    “But he must continue to work and listen to the coach, and maybe if he continues to work hard, he can become a player for Bafana Bafana.”

    This public backing serves as a significant endorsement for Duba, who is now being viewed as one of the most exciting young prospects currently playing in the Betway Premiership.



  • Fernando Da Cruz Inacio Miguel Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Relief for the Chiefs head coach

    The victory over Galaxy arrived at a crucial time for Da Cruz, who has faced mounting pressure from the Amakhosi faithful.

    Before Tuesday’s cup heroics, the 54-year-old was winless in five consecutive matches, leading to vocal criticism regarding his tactical setup.

    Despite the growing unrest in the stands, the club’s leadership has remained firm in their support of the technical team.



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  • Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Soweto Derby looms for hat-trick hero

    Duba and his teammates must now shift their focus toward the upcoming Soweto Derby against Pirates. Both sides enter the high-stakes encounter in excellent spirits, having recorded three-goal victories in their respective cup ties.

    The young striker will be desperate to replicate his goal-scoring form against the Buccaneers in a match that often defines a player's legacy at Naturena.

    Maintaining consistency remains the primary challenge for the 22-year-old as he looks to prove he is more than just a flash in the pan.

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