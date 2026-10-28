Kaizer Chiefs striker Wandile Duba backed for Bafana Bafana call-up - 'He must continue to work and listen to the coach'

Wandile Duba was the undisputed star of the show at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night as Kaizer Chiefs secured their passage into the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-finals.

The emphatic win served as the perfect response to the club's disappointing exit from the CAF Confederation Cup, where they were eliminated on penalties by Zambia's Red Arrows FC.

By seeing off TS Galaxy, the Naturena-based giants joined the likes of Golden Arrows, Sekhukhune United, and AmaZulu in the next round, while rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns also progressed with comfortable victories during the same evening of cup action.

Duba’s clinical performance not only secured the result but also earned him the Man of the Match award, which carries a significant R100,000 prize determined by fan votes.







