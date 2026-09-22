Kaizer Chiefs star Nkosingiphile Ngcobo urged to shed 'potential' tag - 'He has never hit the ground running'

Hlompho Kekana has issued a stern warning to Kaizer Chiefs star Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, insisting the midfielder must now move beyond simply being labelled a player with potential.

He stressed the importance of turning those qualities into consistent performances and becoming someone the team can rely on.

"I think we can all agree that in football you can't have potential forever," Kekana said on SoccerZone.

"You must reach a state where you are a player that a team can rely on."







