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Former Kaizer Chiefs defender weighs in on the club’s latest setback – ‘I've never seen that since...’
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Tactical concerns at Naturena
Pressure is mounting at Naturena as the dark clouds over Kaizer Chiefs refuse to clear.
Having donned the famous gold and black jersey himself, Isaac Mabotsa is well aware of the scrutiny that comes with the territory, and he offered a scathing review of the club's current predicament.
The ex-defender laid bare his frustrations regarding the squad's failure to deliver results.
"They drew again, in terms of expectations, they are not doing well," Mabotsa told KickOff.
"I'm surprised [by the formation], I've never seen that since I've known Chiefs, during our time and even before our generation."
"We just have to give him time but at the time the team is not doing well, it's another thing," he explained.
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Questioning the three-man defence
The primary source of Mabotsa's confusion lies in the tactical framework implemented by Fernando Da Cruz.
The French tactician has remained steadfast in his deployment of three centre-backs, a strategy that Mabotsa believes is fundamentally at odds with the historical identity of the club.
The former player’s comments suggest that while patience is a virtue, it is currently in short supply given the lack of tangible results on the pitch.
"I don't think they are playing at their best, [maybe] they are still adjusting to the system."
"You can look around the world, there are very few teams who playing three at the back."
"It's always 4-3-3 or 4-1-4-1, 4-4-2 or something like that but not three at the back," the former Amakhosi defender added, highlighting the disconnect between the system and the players' current comfort levels.
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Falling behind the pace setters
The mathematical reality of the situation is perhaps more alarming than the tactical debates.
Following the draw with Abafana Bes'thende, Chiefs find themselves seven points adrift of log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, despite holding a game in hand.
Even more concerning is the six-point gap between them and bitter rivals Orlando Pirates, having played the same number of fixtures.
For Mabotsa, the inability to keep pace with the traditional powerhouses of the league is a bitter pill to swallow for anyone associated with the club.
"Football is three ways, win, lose or draw but when we draw [a lot]…we want to see Chiefs up there, competing with Sundowns and Pirates. To be honest it is not a good run," Mabotsa remarked.
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Adjustment period or fundamental flaw
As the Betway Premiership pauses for the FIFA international break, Da Cruz will have a crucial window to work with his squad and address the glaring issues identified by critics like Mabotsa.
However, the former defender remains sceptical about whether the current crop of players can successfully transition to this new way of playing.
Fans are becoming increasingly vocal about the lack of progress, and the comments from a respected former player like Mabotsa only serve to amplify those concerns.
"For me they have not performed but as I said, maybe they are still trying to adjust to the system but at the moment is tough," Mabotsa concluded.
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