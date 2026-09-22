Former Kaizer Chiefs defender weighs in on the club’s latest setback – ‘I've never seen that since...’

Pressure is mounting at Naturena as the dark clouds over Kaizer Chiefs refuse to clear.

Having donned the famous gold and black jersey himself, Isaac Mabotsa is well aware of the scrutiny that comes with the territory, and he offered a scathing review of the club's current predicament.

The ex-defender laid bare his frustrations regarding the squad's failure to deliver results.

"They drew again, in terms of expectations, they are not doing well," Mabotsa told KickOff.

"I'm surprised [by the formation], I've never seen that since I've known Chiefs, during our time and even before our generation."

"We just have to give him time but at the time the team is not doing well, it's another thing," he explained.



