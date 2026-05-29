Kaizer Chiefs star Ashley du Preez opens up on disappointing PSL campaign - 'This season tested me, humbled me'

Expectations were high for Ashley du Preez heading into the 2025-26 season, but the reality proved to be far more challenging for the 28-year-old.

The former Stellenbosch man found himself on the fringes of the squad for much of the year, struggling to convince the technical team that he deserved a regular spot in the starting line-up across both domestic and continental competitions.

The statistics paint a sobering picture of his recent output.

Du Preez managed just eight appearances in the Premier Soccer League while featuring three in the CAF Confederation Cup and one in the Carling Knockout Cup, with a single assist throughout the entire campaign.

For a player brought in to provide a cutting edge, his return left many questioning his future at the club.



