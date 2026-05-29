Kaizer Chiefs star Ashley du Preez opens up on disappointing PSL campaign - 'This season tested me, humbled me'
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A season of struggle at Naturena
Expectations were high for Ashley du Preez heading into the 2025-26 season, but the reality proved to be far more challenging for the 28-year-old.
The former Stellenbosch man found himself on the fringes of the squad for much of the year, struggling to convince the technical team that he deserved a regular spot in the starting line-up across both domestic and continental competitions.
The statistics paint a sobering picture of his recent output.
Du Preez managed just eight appearances in the Premier Soccer League while featuring three in the CAF Confederation Cup and one in the Carling Knockout Cup, with a single assist throughout the entire campaign.
For a player brought in to provide a cutting edge, his return left many questioning his future at the club.
Dealing with the weight of criticism
It wasn't just a lack of minutes that defined Du Preez's year; it was the intense scrutiny that followed his performances.
The forward faced significant backlash for a series of high-profile missed chances.
As Chiefs looked for a hero to lead the line, the pressure seemed to mount on the speedster.
Rather than shying away from the disappointment, Du Preez has used the off-season to reflect on his journey.
Taking to social media, he shared a heartfelt message about the campaign's mental toll.
“Not the season I imagined, but maybe the season I needed,” Du Preez admitted on his Instagram account as he looks to turn the page on a forgettable chapter in his career.
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Strength through professional adversity
Despite the lack of goals and game time, the forward believes the hardship has made him a more resilient individual.
He framed his lack of involvement as a spiritual and personal test, suggesting that the difficulties faced on the pitch at Naturena have provided lessons that success never could.
His focus has now shifted toward a comeback, fueled by the perspective gained during his time on the bench.
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'This season tested me, humbled me'
“This season tested me, humbled me, and grew me. I leave it stronger, wiser, and trusting God more than ever," Du Preez continued in his emotional post.
"I learned more in the struggle than I ever did in comfort. I will continue trusting God’s timing for everything ahead. Praise God.”
With Amakhosi set for a pre-season in July, the attacker will be desperate to prove that he can still be the man to lead the Glamour Boys' frontline next term.