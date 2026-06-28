Kaizer Chiefs squad warned over Fernando Da Cruz's 'driven' and 'disciplined' approach - 'Is this the same man who was swearing at me?'

Fernando Da Cruz was recently announced as the new head coach at Kaizer Chiefs.

The appointment marks a return to European leadership for the Glamour Boys, and the retired forward Pollen Ndlanya knows exactly what to expect from a coach cut from this particular cloth.

Ndlanya, who starred for Chiefs under the likes of Philippe Troussier and Paul Dolezar, believes the squad must adapt quickly to the Frenchman's demands.

While some might find the approach abrasive, Ndlanya insists it is born out of a relentless desire for excellence rather than any personal animosity towards the players.



