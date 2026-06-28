Kaizer Chiefs squad warned over Fernando Da Cruz's 'driven' and 'disciplined' approach - 'Is this the same man who was swearing at me?'
The French connection at Naturena
Fernando Da Cruz was recently announced as the new head coach at Kaizer Chiefs.
The appointment marks a return to European leadership for the Glamour Boys, and the retired forward Pollen Ndlanya knows exactly what to expect from a coach cut from this particular cloth.
Ndlanya, who starred for Chiefs under the likes of Philippe Troussier and Paul Dolezar, believes the squad must adapt quickly to the Frenchman's demands.
While some might find the approach abrasive, Ndlanya insists it is born out of a relentless desire for excellence rather than any personal animosity towards the players.
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Arrogance vs Drive: Understanding the mentality
According to Ndlanya, French coaches are often misunderstood in the South African football landscape because of their direct approach.
He explained that what some perceive as arrogance is actually a fierce competitive streak that requires players to be at their absolute best every single day in training and during matchdays.
"Look, French coaches can be arrogant, and sometimes because of that we tend to think they are racist," Ndlanya told iDiski Times.
"But no, they are just driven; they always want you to give 120%. You have to put in the effort as a player.
"Troussier was a very disciplined coach who wanted to win at all costs, and he always encouraged us that you must give 120% at training."
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The demand for effort
Ndlanya recalls how the high standards of previous French mentors ensured that only the most dedicated players survived the intense environment created by the coaching staff.
"You could never hide yourself from Philippe Troussier," Ndlanya added.
"So, if this new coach is anything like the other French coaches, the players must be prepared to work hard and know that he will be big on discipline.
"It is a completely different level of expectation that requires a specific mindset."
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Don't take the fireworks personally
He also warned that Da Cruz might use some colorful language to get his point across on the touchline or the training pitch.
However, he urged the players to maintain a professional distance and realise that the coach's intensity is strictly confined to the pursuit of success on the football field.
"After training and after the game, you’d be surprised and think, is this the same man who was swearing at me because he will treat you like a good friend," he explained.
"So, my advice to the players would be to not take it personally but understand that the man just wants to excel and he will push you to it, even if it means him using some unprintable words."