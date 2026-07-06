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Jessica Motaung and Kaizer Motaung Jr, Kaizer Chiefs Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs secure move for Bafana Bafana star as transfer window heats up

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
South Africa
Sekhukhune United
R. Leaner
T. Moloisane
T. Morris
H. Mashiane
L. Matlou

Amakhosi have taken another significant step in their squad rebuilding process by confirming the arrival of a high-profile addition to their goalkeeping department. The Naturena-based giants are looking to reclaim their former glory and have identified the shot-stopping ranks as a priority area for improvement ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

  • Amakhosi bolsters goalkeeping department

    Kaizer Chiefs have officially announced the signing of Renaldo Leaner, further strengthening their defensive options as they prepare for the upcoming Premier Soccer League season.

    The club confirmed the news on Monday, stating: "Kaizer Chiefs have strengthened their goalkeeping department with the signing of renowned shot-stopper Renaldo Leaner.

    "Born in Cape Town 28 years ago, Leaner arrives at Naturena with a wealth of experience, having impressed last season and earned a number of call-ups to the Bafana Bafana national team.

    "We proudly welcome Renaldo to the Khosi Nation!"



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  • Renaldo Leaner, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpagepix

    Leaner joins on a free transfer

    In a savvy bit of business by the Amakhosi board, the shot-stopper joins the club as a free agent.

    Leaner was available to sign for the Glamour Boys after Sekhukhune United opted not to renew his contract.

    Despite his consistent form, the Babina Noko technical team decided to move in a different direction, allowing the Soweto giants to swoop in and secure his services for the new season.


  • Renaldo Leaner, Bafana Bafana, April 2026Backpage

    Experience meets ambition at Naturena

    Leaner is no stranger to the demands of professional football in South Africa. His development has been steady.

    His statistics reflect a goalkeeper capable of competing at the highest level, having recorded 15 clean sheets across 45 appearances during his time with his previous club.

    This tactical addition is expected to provide fierce competition for the number one jersey as Chiefs look to tighten their backline.


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  • Renaldo Leaner, Sekhukhune United, April 2026Backpage

    A busy window for the Khosi Nation

    The arrival of Leaner marks the second signing for the club this window, following the earlier recruitment of Thabo Moloisane.

    While the netminder arrives, the club is also trimming the squad, with recent departures including the likes of George Matlou, Tashreeq Morris, and Happy Mashiane.

    The personnel changes signal a clear intent to refresh the culture at the club, ensuring only those capable of handling the pressure of representing Amakhosi remain in the first-team set-up.