Kaizer Chiefs secure move for Bafana Bafana star as transfer window heats up

Kaizer Chiefs have officially announced the signing of Renaldo Leaner, further strengthening their defensive options as they prepare for the upcoming Premier Soccer League season.

The club confirmed the news on Monday, stating: "Kaizer Chiefs have strengthened their goalkeeping department with the signing of renowned shot-stopper Renaldo Leaner.

"Born in Cape Town 28 years ago, Leaner arrives at Naturena with a wealth of experience, having impressed last season and earned a number of call-ups to the Bafana Bafana national team.

"We proudly welcome Renaldo to the Khosi Nation!"







