Kaizer Chiefs secure move for Bafana Bafana star as transfer window heats up
Amakhosi bolsters goalkeeping department
Kaizer Chiefs have officially announced the signing of Renaldo Leaner, further strengthening their defensive options as they prepare for the upcoming Premier Soccer League season.
The club confirmed the news on Monday, stating: "Kaizer Chiefs have strengthened their goalkeeping department with the signing of renowned shot-stopper Renaldo Leaner.
"Born in Cape Town 28 years ago, Leaner arrives at Naturena with a wealth of experience, having impressed last season and earned a number of call-ups to the Bafana Bafana national team.
"We proudly welcome Renaldo to the Khosi Nation!"
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Leaner joins on a free transfer
In a savvy bit of business by the Amakhosi board, the shot-stopper joins the club as a free agent.
Leaner was available to sign for the Glamour Boys after Sekhukhune United opted not to renew his contract.
Despite his consistent form, the Babina Noko technical team decided to move in a different direction, allowing the Soweto giants to swoop in and secure his services for the new season.
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Experience meets ambition at Naturena
Leaner is no stranger to the demands of professional football in South Africa. His development has been steady.
His statistics reflect a goalkeeper capable of competing at the highest level, having recorded 15 clean sheets across 45 appearances during his time with his previous club.
This tactical addition is expected to provide fierce competition for the number one jersey as Chiefs look to tighten their backline.
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A busy window for the Khosi Nation
The arrival of Leaner marks the second signing for the club this window, following the earlier recruitment of Thabo Moloisane.
While the netminder arrives, the club is also trimming the squad, with recent departures including the likes of George Matlou, Tashreeq Morris, and Happy Mashiane.
The personnel changes signal a clear intent to refresh the culture at the club, ensuring only those capable of handling the pressure of representing Amakhosi remain in the first-team set-up.
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