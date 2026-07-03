Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Tashreeq Morris as squad overhaul continues

In a brief statement released on Friday afternoon, Kaizer Chiefs confirmed that Tashreeq Morris will no longer be part of the Glamour Boys' plans.

The decision follows discussions between the player's representatives and the club's hierarchy regarding his role under the club's evolving technical team.

Morris' departure is the latest move in Amakhosi' squad overhaul at Naturena.

Following the arrival of coach Fernando da Cruz and a revamped technical staff, the Soweto giants are reshaping the squad ahead of the new season.



