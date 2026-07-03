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Tashreeq Morris, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Tashreeq Morris as squad overhaul continues

Kaizer Chiefs
T. Morris
Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC
Durban City
CAF Confederations Cup

The Soweto giants have officially announced the departure of the 32-year-old forward, marking the latest exit from Naturena as the club prepares for the new season. The Cape Town-born star, who has struggled for consistent game time, reaches a mutual agreement to move on to pastures new.

  • Amakhosi confirms contract termination

    In a brief statement released on Friday afternoon, Kaizer Chiefs confirmed that Tashreeq Morris will no longer be part of the Glamour Boys' plans.

    The decision follows discussions between the player's representatives and the club's hierarchy regarding his role under the club's evolving technical team.

    Morris' departure is the latest move in Amakhosi' squad overhaul at Naturena.

    Following the arrival of coach Fernando da Cruz and a revamped technical staff, the Soweto giants are reshaping the squad ahead of the new season.


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  • Tashreeq Morris, Kaizer Chiefs, January 2025Kaizer Chiefs

    Chiefs' official statement

    The club officially noted: "Following constructive discussions between the Club and the player, Kaizer Chiefs and Tashreeq Morris have mutually agreed to terminate their contract.

    "This amicable decision grants Morris the opportunity to pursue the next chapter of his career and join a team of his choice.

    "We wish Tashreeq success in his future endeavours."


  • Late-season heroics

    Despite making his first Premier Soccer League appearance of the 2025/26 season with just two matches remaining, Morris made an immediate impact in attack.

    The forward played a key role in helping Kaizer Chiefs secure a third-place finish in the league, sealing qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup and ensuring Amakhosi ended the campaign on a high.

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  • Tashreeq Morris & Gaston Sirino, Kaizer Chiefs, February 2025.BackPagePix

    What comes next for Morris?

    Morris has previously been linked with moves to Stellenbosch and Durban City, but it remains to be seen where the forward will eventually continue his career.

    Meanwhile, Chiefs remain fully focused on an ambitious rebuilding project aimed at restoring the club to its former glory.

    With Morris among the departures, Amakhosi are expected to be active in the transfer market over the coming weeks as they look to bolster their attacking options and replace the outgoing stars before the transfer window closes.