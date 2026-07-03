Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Tashreeq Morris as squad overhaul continues
Amakhosi confirms contract termination
In a brief statement released on Friday afternoon, Kaizer Chiefs confirmed that Tashreeq Morris will no longer be part of the Glamour Boys' plans.
The decision follows discussions between the player's representatives and the club's hierarchy regarding his role under the club's evolving technical team.
Morris' departure is the latest move in Amakhosi' squad overhaul at Naturena.
Following the arrival of coach Fernando da Cruz and a revamped technical staff, the Soweto giants are reshaping the squad ahead of the new season.
- Kaizer Chiefs
Chiefs' official statement
The club officially noted: "Following constructive discussions between the Club and the player, Kaizer Chiefs and Tashreeq Morris have mutually agreed to terminate their contract.
"This amicable decision grants Morris the opportunity to pursue the next chapter of his career and join a team of his choice.
"We wish Tashreeq success in his future endeavours."
Late-season heroics
Despite making his first Premier Soccer League appearance of the 2025/26 season with just two matches remaining, Morris made an immediate impact in attack.
The forward played a key role in helping Kaizer Chiefs secure a third-place finish in the league, sealing qualification for the CAF Confederation Cup and ensuring Amakhosi ended the campaign on a high.
- BackPagePix
What comes next for Morris?
Morris has previously been linked with moves to Stellenbosch and Durban City, but it remains to be seen where the forward will eventually continue his career.
Meanwhile, Chiefs remain fully focused on an ambitious rebuilding project aimed at restoring the club to its former glory.
With Morris among the departures, Amakhosi are expected to be active in the transfer market over the coming weeks as they look to bolster their attacking options and replace the outgoing stars before the transfer window closes.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting