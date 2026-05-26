Kaizer Chiefs part ways with co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze

Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.

The news comes just days after Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr heaped praise on the pair for the work they had done to ensure the club finished third and qualified for CAF competition.

“Everyone behind the scenes has worked very hard and the co-coaches themselves must take a lot of credit.

"The players must take a lot of credit.

"Our recruitment department must take a lot of credit because I think everything is definitely a culmination of work and planning,” he said.

He then confirmed that a full review would take place before any announcements would be made regarding the technical team for the 2026/27 season.

"So, I think, obviously, this is the last game. We’ll wind-down, sit down, consolidate all reports and see the way forward.”

Those comments were made just three days ago so either the review was incredibly rapid, or the club was already looking in a new direction for their technical bench.