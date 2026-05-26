Kaizer Chiefs part ways with co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze
- Backpagepix
Review completed
Kaizer Chiefs have parted ways with co-coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze.
The news comes just days after Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr heaped praise on the pair for the work they had done to ensure the club finished third and qualified for CAF competition.
“Everyone behind the scenes has worked very hard and the co-coaches themselves must take a lot of credit.
"The players must take a lot of credit.
"Our recruitment department must take a lot of credit because I think everything is definitely a culmination of work and planning,” he said.
He then confirmed that a full review would take place before any announcements would be made regarding the technical team for the 2026/27 season.
"So, I think, obviously, this is the last game. We’ll wind-down, sit down, consolidate all reports and see the way forward.”
Those comments were made just three days ago so either the review was incredibly rapid, or the club was already looking in a new direction for their technical bench.
Chiefs announcement
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Chiefs statement
The club released the following statement:
With the season concluded, Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the departure of coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze following the end of their two-year contracts with the Club.
Ben Youssef joined Amakhosi at the start of the 2024/25 season, with Kaze arriving in October 2024. Both initially served as assistants to former coach Nasreddine Nabi, who officially left the Club in October 2025.
After Nabi’s exit, the duo stepped up to lead the senior team and guided the side to an improved 54 points in the league, which is the Club’s second best tally in the past eleven years. They also missed out on the knockout phase of the CAF Confederation Cup on goal difference, ending Group D with 10 points.
During the 2025/26 campaign, they led Chiefs in 39 matches across the Betway Premiership, CAF Confederation Cup, Carling Knockout Cup, and Nedbank Cup. The team recorded 19 wins, 11 draws, 9 loses
We would like to extend our gratitude to the coaches for their dedication and contribution, and wish them all the best in their future.
More announcements will follow during the course of the next few weeks as we build up to the start of the new season.
- Backpagepix
Fans react
Fans are taking to social media to react to the news...
So Chiefs will build every season aiiiii - Matlokotsi Tlale
Its the pressure from the supporters, that complains all the time - Kgosing Sehodi
Ewu, the language practitioner specialists have been finally freed from their side hustle of coaching - Lindokuhle Ndaba
They have done better for us ...more than fans favourite Coaches 💯💯🔥now let's move forward..get an Italian white coach with Long Hair then we will baller - Riso Nights🇿🇦
Thanks Gentlemen. But our dreams/goals as a team are much bigger. All the best on your future endeavours.- MR PROPER👑
💔😭💔This is sad man. I will never forget how they made us happy. They caught heavy hands from stellies 3x 😭💔🙌 Good luck to our translators. We'll never forget you. - Low Block (Treble Champ 🏆)