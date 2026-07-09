Kaizer Chiefs new signing Thabo Moloisane backed to replace Aden McCarthy – ‘He’s got African experience with Stellenbosch’

Thabo Moloisane arrives at Naturena with a growing reputation, having been a mainstay in the Stellenbosch side that impressed in domestic and continental action.

His transition to the Glamour Boys comes at a crucial time, and former Amakhosi captain Tefu Mashamaite believes his experience in African competition will be a massive asset for the Soweto giants.

Speaking on the arrival of the Bafana Bafana international, Mashamaite highlighted the consistency Moloisane displayed in the Western Cape.

“He is a Bafana Bafana prospect obviously, not lucky enough to go to the World Cup, but he’s been featuring in Hugo Broos’ squad, getting regular call-ups and just being consistent playing for Stellenbosch,” Mashamaite told Sowetan.