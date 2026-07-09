Kaizer Chiefs new signing Thabo Moloisane backed to replace Aden McCarthy – ‘He’s got African experience with Stellenbosch’
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A proven performer with continental pedigree
Thabo Moloisane arrives at Naturena with a growing reputation, having been a mainstay in the Stellenbosch side that impressed in domestic and continental action.
His transition to the Glamour Boys comes at a crucial time, and former Amakhosi captain Tefu Mashamaite believes his experience in African competition will be a massive asset for the Soweto giants.
Speaking on the arrival of the Bafana Bafana international, Mashamaite highlighted the consistency Moloisane displayed in the Western Cape.
“He is a Bafana Bafana prospect obviously, not lucky enough to go to the World Cup, but he’s been featuring in Hugo Broos’ squad, getting regular call-ups and just being consistent playing for Stellenbosch,” Mashamaite told Sowetan.
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Filling the void left by Aden McCarthy
The departure of Aden McCarthy to Sabah FK in Azerbaijan left a significant gap in the heart of the Chiefs defence.
McCarthy was seen as a long-term fixture in the starting XI, but Mashamaite is confident that Moloisane has the necessary tools to step into that role immediately.
He noted that the 25-year-old provides a different, perhaps more seasoned, dimension to the team's defensive structure.
“He’s got African competition experience with Stellenbosch, [and] I think he will add much-needed stability in the defence.
"[And] with the departure of Aden McCarthy, I feel like he was growing into a left-footed centre-back role at Chiefs,” Mashamaite explained.
“But now Moloisane brings a lot of experience, and it will be interesting to see the combinations because centre-back positions are about the understanding you have with your partner and also with the full-backs, plus the goalkeeper.”
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The challenge of the Chiefs jersey
While the talent and experience is undeniable, playing for a club of Kaizer Chiefs' stature brings a unique set of pressures.
Mashamaite was quick to point out that despite the defender's pedigree, he will need to adapt quickly to life in Johannesburg if he is to be considered a success.
The former defender emphasised that collective chemistry will be just as important as individual skill.
“So, it is that collective understanding that they need to work on if they’re going to be individually assessed as a good defender,” Mashamaite added.
“I think he is a perfect replacement but, as you know, the proof is in the pudding.
"Chiefs are different; if he comes in there and things don’t go well, it becomes evident that he’s not a good replacement.
"But if he can hit the ground running, he’s a perfect replacement.”
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Pre-season testing under Fernando Da Cruz
Moloisane will have his first opportunity to impress new coach Fernando Da Cruz during the club's upcoming pre-season tour of Spain.
The Glamour Boys are set to face Saudi Arabian side Al Kholood and Spanish outfit Elche, games that Mashamaite believes are vital for finding the right defensive combinations before the South African season kicks off on August 1.
“I think it will be a good test to see how the pre-season is going; the preparations for next season are shaping up.
"Toyota and Chiefs are a good initiative, now in the third edition, going into different cities,” Mashamaite concluded.
With a training camp at the Pinatar Arena Football Centre in Murcia on the horizon, Moloisane will be eager to prove he is indeed the man to help lead Chiefs back to glory.
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